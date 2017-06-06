Apple TV now included in public beta program starting with tvOS 11

Apple has expanded its Apple Beta Software Program to include the fourth-gen Apple TV for the first time. Apple’s public beta program has previously been limited to iOS and macOS while tvOS betas were only available to developers with paid accounts.

Apple’s Beta Software Program website says “iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and tvOS 11 public betas are coming soon” and Apple promised public betas of iOS and macOS later this month.

tvOS 11 didn’t get stage time at Apple’s opening keynote yesterday, but developer betas are already available and include Home screen sync, automatic switching between light and dark mode, and under-the-hood changes for developers.

Apple typically releases the first public beta versions a few days after the second or third developer beta, so stay tuned and sign up here if you want to participate later this month.

