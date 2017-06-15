9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Accessory Sale, August HomeKit Smart Lock $180, Ecobee3 Bundle $159, more

- Jun. 15th 2017 9:40 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Anker USB charging accessories are up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box at Amazon

August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock: $180 shipped (Reg. $220)

HomeKit-enabled Ecobee3 Lite w/ 2 free room sensors for $159 ($230 value)

Milanese Loop Apple Watch bands from $6.50 Prime shipped, both sizes available

Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off – priced from $200 shipped

iPad mini 4 gets a $100 discount at Best Buy

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar (prev. gen.) $1,690 shipped

iTunes and Amazon launch Disney/Pixar Movie sale: discounts on Cars, Toy Story, and more!

PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac Lets You Edit, Annotate and Sign Documents with Ease: $25 (Orig. $60)

E3 2017:

Nintendo E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon, Zelda DLC, Super Mario Odyssey, more [Video]

  • Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]
  • Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]
  • Ubisoft E3 2017: Beyond Good and Evil 2, Mario + Rabbids, Skull & Bones, more [Video]
  • EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
  • Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]

Review: V-Moda Remix Bluetooth Speaker shines thanks to its built-in headphone amp

9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Logitech K400 Plus Media Keyboard hits $18 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $40)

TiVo Roamio OTA 1TB DVR w/o Monthly Services Fees nearly $100 off

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Grovemade’s new leather Apple Watch bands now available from $79

Qolsys’s IQ Panel 2 could be the only smart home system you’ll need

Kible introduces LEGO-like on-demand block kits designed on your iPhone

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:]

Anker has iPad Pro/Air and Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors from $4

Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV $2,999 shipped (Reg. $3,800+)

Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!

Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Favorite Gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

Pocket Operator synth

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide