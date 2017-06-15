9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Accessory Sale, August HomeKit Smart Lock $180, Ecobee3 Bundle $159, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker USB charging accessories are up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box at Amazon
August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock: $180 shipped (Reg. $220)
HomeKit-enabled Ecobee3 Lite w/ 2 free room sensors for $159 ($230 value)
Milanese Loop Apple Watch bands from $6.50 Prime shipped, both sizes available
Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off – priced from $200 shipped
iPad mini 4 gets a $100 discount at Best Buy
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar (prev. gen.) $1,690 shipped
iTunes and Amazon launch Disney/Pixar Movie sale: discounts on Cars, Toy Story, and more!
PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac Lets You Edit, Annotate and Sign Documents with Ease: $25 (Orig. $60)
- AURA Camera Photo Editor for iOS now available for free (Reg. $4)
- Beat Stomper’s iOS music-driven platforming free for first time ever (Reg. $2)
- Submerged Miku and the Sunken City gets first drop on iOS: $2 (Reg. $5)
- CityMaps2Go Pro is now free on iOS for the first time this year (Reg. $10)
- Toca Lab Elements free on iOS very first time (Reg. $3)
- Puzzlejuice punches “your brain in the face” for just $1 right now (50% off)
- App Store Free App of the Week: FRAMED for iOS and Apple TV free for first time
E3 2017:
Nintendo E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon, Zelda DLC, Super Mario Odyssey, more [Video]
- Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]
- Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]
- Ubisoft E3 2017: Beyond Good and Evil 2, Mario + Rabbids, Skull & Bones, more [Video]
- EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
- Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]
Review: V-Moda Remix Bluetooth Speaker shines thanks to its built-in headphone amp
9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Logitech K400 Plus Media Keyboard hits $18 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $40)
TiVo Roamio OTA 1TB DVR w/o Monthly Services Fees nearly $100 off
- Panasonic Home Monitoring 1080p Camera System $130 (Reg. $160+)
- 8Bitdo details two new Switch Controllers with retro designs + a Bluetooth speaker
- Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $22, more
- Amazon unveils new Dash Wand w/ built-in Alexa + free $20 credit
- Pioneer 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Home Theater Receiver w/ AirPlay $300 (Reg. $430)
- Honeywell’s 11-inch TurboForce Air Circulator Fan is now $8 (Reg. $15)
- Samsung’s 12-inch 4GB Chromebook Plus as low as $341 shipped (Reg. $449)
- iPhone Accessories: Smartphone Stand 3-Pack $20, more
- Garmin’s Vívomove Classic Activity Fitness Tracker down to $58 shipped
- Black + Decker 20V Max Lithium Drill/Driver only $34 in today’s Gold Box at Amazon
- Where’s Waldo-like Hidden Folks for iOS gets first price drop: $3
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Total War SHOGUN 2, AirDisk Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Battlefield 1 $30, Refurb New Nintendo 3DS XL $160, more
- Xbox LIVE Gold 12-Month Memberships for $44 shipped
- Dremel 3000 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit $45 (Reg. $67), more
- Status Audio Open Back Studio Headphones nearly 50% off: $44 shipped
- LG V20 64GB GSM 4G Android Smartphone Unlocked: $400 (Reg. $800)
- Vantrue M2 iPhone/Android Car Mount $8, more
- Old Navy 50% off clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Grovemade’s new leather Apple Watch bands now available from $79
Qolsys’s IQ Panel 2 could be the only smart home system you’ll need
Kible introduces LEGO-like on-demand block kits designed on your iPhone
- RadioShack’s liquidation sale is filled with merchandise to help you relive the 1980’s
- Razer unveils new Thresher Ultimate Headset for Xbox One, PS4 and PC
- Amazon’s new Prime Reload service helps you say goodbye to credit cards
- Eero’s new 2nd Gen. Home Wi-Fi System should be better, faster, and stronger
- Nyko announces the first portable HDMI dock for Nintendo Switch w/ new chargers and cases
- Tertill autonomously tames those pesky weeds to keep your garden looking its best
- Best Buy will soon let you try-before-you-buy some of its most popular tech
- Metroid Samus Returns is a brand new game in the series dropping on 3DS this year
- Seagate’s new Game Drive Hub for Xbox One has 8TB of storage, USB ports
- Herman Miller looks to bring workspaces to life with iPhone-controlled smart furniture
- Honda EV-Cub scooter sports eco-friendly functionality in a vintage design
- Pavlok Rise shocks you out of bed so you can build better sleep habits
- Logitech unveils Powerplay wireless charging mousepad for gamers
- Strøm’s 50-mile range makes it the perfect eBike for any ride
- Logitech’s new Doodle Mice sport fun and creative designs sure to standout
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 coming to PS4/Xbox One this summer
- Nintendo Switch gets new Power Plate charging system, other accessories from Bionik
- easyPlay keeps your pet active and happy even when you’re away from home
- Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller hits next month, pre-order now
- ROLI intros new 5D multi-touch Seaboard Block music controller
- Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox One and PS4 headsets hit ahead of E3
- SONICAM is the first professional VR camera that has true 3D sound
- Wacom introduces a smart Clipboard that enables easy digital archiving on iOS/Android
- Ahead turns any helmet into an iPhone-enabled cycling companion
- Anova’s new Nano Precision Cooker packs delicious features, pre-order now
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:]
Anker has iPad Pro/Air and Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors from $4
Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV $2,999 shipped (Reg. $3,800+)
Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!
Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
- Aukey 4-ft MFi Lightning Cable $7
- Top Greener’s Motion Sensor Switch $13
- Audioengine Speaker Sale: A2+ $199 (Reg. $249)
- Nintendo, Xbox, and more gift cards now 10% off
- VUDU $0.10/ea Movie Rentals
- Linksys Router $55 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)
- Amazon canvas MacBook and DSLR backpacks $17
- AmazonBasics Backpack drops to $13 (Reg. $25+)
- Ultimate Digital Library for Developers for $29
- Garmin Forerunner 920XT Fitness Tracker bundle $300
- Ozeri Pronto Digital Kitchen Scale for $10
- Mario Odyssey & Metroid amiibo now up for pre-order
- Klipsch R-4B Reference Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Subwoofer: $130 shipped
- TOMS Surprise Sale: save up to 75% off shoes and accessories through tomorrow
- Eddie Bauer has you ready for your next adventure with 30% off everything!
- Onkyo 7.2-Ch AirPlay + Chromecast A/V Receiver $405 shipped (Reg. $500)
- Logitech G910 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100 shipped (Reg. $125)
- Our picks for the top movies hitting the big screen this summer [Video]
- Green Deals: 6-pack TCP 9W A19 LED Light Bulbs $10 Prime shipped, more