CarPlay standard on all trim levels of 2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru has announced pricing for its latest Crosstrek compact SUV today. Details about the 2018 model include the news that CarPlay will be standard with all of the available trim levels.

The base and premium trims will receive a new 6.5-inch touch screen with CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility among other improvements that will come standard.

A new 6.5-inch touchscreen for the SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia system adds Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™; power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats; and more.

The top trim level will feature an 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with CarPlay and Android Auto, along with other upgrades over the base and premium variants:

The Limited continues as the top of the model line with upgrades over the Crosstrek Premium including the standard CVT with X-MODE with Hill Descent Control, SUBARU STARLINK™ 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system, 18-in. machine finished alloy wheels, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and Pin Code Access, 6-way Power Driver’s seat and new Steering Responsive Headlights which can illuminate curves as the vehicle steers into them. Limited trims include Automatic LED low and high beam height adjustment control. Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also standard. The 2018 Crosstrek 2.0i Limited is priced from $26,295.

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will start at $21,795 and is expected to be available sometime this summer. Apple keeps a full list of vehicles with CarPlay on its website, although the 2018 Crosstrek isn’t yet on the list.

