Acast podcast network brings CarPlay support to its iPhone app

Acast is the latest iPhone app to offer support for Apple’s CarPlay feature through today’s update. Acast is a dedicated podcast network that streams on-demand audio and podcasts including over 1400 shows to more than 56 million listeners.

Acast for CarPlay focuses on four main sections for easy navigation and control while driving:

Categories: Quickly select news, sports, business etc. and receive suggestions based on what is popular on Acast.

Downloads: In the event of poor internet connectivity, or when driving abroad, Acast users can still listen to any previously downloaded episodes.

Feed: Stay up to date and get the latest episodes of the shows users subscribe to.

My Shows: A collection of all shows users subscribe to for when they want to stick to their favorites.

Prior to today’s CarPlay support, Acast users could play audio back in the car but on-screen control was limited to the iPhone and not the safer, in-dash display with an optimized layout.

Other podcast players that work with CarPlay include Apple’s Podcasts app, Overcast, and more. Check out our full list of CarPlay app recommendations for more options.

Acast is available for free on the App Store with optional in-app purchases to unlock exclusive content.

