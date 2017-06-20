Apple Pay expands to 40 more banks around the US, UK, and China

New banks and credit unions across the world are continuing to adopt Apple Pay, and 40 additional institutions have joined Apple’s list of participating partners since the last refresh earlier this month. Check out the latest Apple Pay banks below:

Sony A6500

1880 Bank

Argent Credit Union

Bank of Sullivan

Byline Bank

CFSB

Emprise Bank

EverTrust Bank

Extraco Banks

First Citizens Bank (IA)

First Northern Bank and Trust

First Security Bank

Generations Bank

Great Lakes First Federal Credt Union

Grinnell State Bank

Horicon Bank

Illiana Financial Credit Union

Inspire Federal Credit Union

Kings Federal Credit Union

Lamar Bank and Trust

Members Cooperative Credit Union

Monterey Credit Union

North American Savings Bank

Oconee State Bank

PCSB Bank

Raymond James Bank

Regional Missouri Federal Credit Union

River Valley Credit Union

Sanborn Savings Bank

Seamen’s Bank

Sharonview Federal Credit Union

State Bank Financial

TAP FCU

Texas Tech Federal Credit Union

The Lowell Five

The Middlefield Banking Company

Union Square Credit Union

United Bank (AR, CT, and MA now)

Unity Catholic Credit Union

In the UK, Danske Bank also joins the list of participating institutions while Tesco Bank no longer claims to only work with credit transactions. In Mainland China, Bank of Hainan has also joined the list.

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple announced some new features this week at WWDC coming to the mobile payment service with iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 ship later this fall.

Apple Pay Cash is another new feature coming this fall. This is a virtual debit card that appears in the Wallet app and holds money that you receive from Person to Person transfers. You can withdraw the money to your bank account, use it to send to other people, or use it as payment in stores that accept Apple Pay.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Although Apple Pay is available in over a dozen countries around the world, Person to Person and Apple Pay Cash will be limited to users in the United States when it launches. iOS 11 and watchOS 4 are currently in developer beta, although the new Apple Pay features aren’t available to test in the first version.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!