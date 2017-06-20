Jibestream says it will support indoor Apple Maps, Branding Brand adopts ARKit for retail clients

Two companies have announced plans to adopt new Apple technologies coming this fall with iOS 11. Jibestream says it will work with clients to provide indoor mapping data to Apple Maps which is new to iOS 11, and Branding Brand says it plans to use ARKit to build augmented reality experiences for retail apps.

Indoor mapping has long been a rumored feature for Apple Maps and is finally coming with iOS 11 alongside speed limit support and lane guidance. Indoor mapping will support floor plans and points-of-interest in shopping malls, airports, and more across a variety of cities.

Here’s Jibestream on their plans to support the new feature:

Jibestream merges the location dimension into enterprise business applications by creating hyper accurate multi-dimensional maps. With Jibestream map conversion tools, clients now have control over which aspects of their spaces can be made available to the public via Google Maps and Apple Maps. This puts clients in full control of their maps, while also enabling them to leverage the Jibestream platform to act as a single source of truth for their publicly facing maps.

And for ARKit, Branding Brand is the latest to announce plans to use Apple’s new augmented reality tools to create AR experiences in iOS apps.

Leading retail app platform, Branding Brand is leveraging the largest augmented reality (AR) platform in the world, Apple Inc.’s ARKit, to bring shopping to the next level for clients. With an ARKit retail app, consumers can make smarter buying decisions using their iPhone or iPad camera. At home shoppers can virtually try on an outfit or see how an appliance will fit on their kitchen countertop before they buy. In-store shoppers experience enhanced window shopping and, as they view a product in person, they can see an overlay of information like customer reviews or star ratings.

We’ve already seen IKEA’s example of how it plans to use ARKit to let customers visualize furniture in their home through augmented reality, and it’s clear retailers plan to adopt the new technology in their own apps on a big scale with iOS 11.

