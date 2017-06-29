9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat $198, Amazon Logitech Sale, Apple Watch Dock $20, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Green Deals: Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat gets a rare discount to $198, more
Logitech Gold Box: Up to 50% off mice, keyboards, webcams and more from $16
This MFi-Certified Apple Watch Dock has a built-in charging puck: $20 (Reg. $30)
Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers
Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time
Amazon offers 4-months of Music Unlimited Streaming Service for $1 [Prime]
Save up to $330 on prev. gen 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)
iTunes and Amazon launch under $8 movie sale packed w/ Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler hits
Apple Event at Daily Steals: iPhone 6 Plus (cert. refurb) $350, Lightning Earpods $15, more
The best Apple Watch docks and stands from just $7
Apple-friendly Twelve South HiRise Stands for MacBooks and iMacs from $56
Macphun’s Aurora 2017 HDR image editor drops to just $79 (Reg. up to $99)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
- Adventures of Mana for iOS now matching all-time low at 50% off: $7 (Reg. $14)
- SWAT-action game Door Kickers now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- FTL space battle sim for iOS now matching its lowest price at $3 (Reg. $10)
Getting started with smart home tech: HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, SmartThings and more
Hands-on: QNAP’s TVS-882ST is a compact NAS with tons of power-user features [Video]
9to5Rewards: Nomad Goods Powerpack 9000mAh USB-C Portable Battery [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: WD 3TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive $80, Google Chromecast & HD Antenna $50, more
Day One Journal app for iOS/Mac goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $40)
- Add a Philips Hue Bloom Accent Light for $46 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Grab a pre-paid iPhone 5s 16GB for $50 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $649)
- Luvvitt iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus cases from $4 Prime shipped
- Bowers & Wilkins P5 S2 Headphones drop to $180 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Aukey iPhone 7/6/s Water Resistant Sports Armband $7, more
- New HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb from Koogeek arrives at $37
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: BADLAND, Star Wars, Day One, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Kirby Planet Robobot $30, Final Fantasy XV $28, more
- Colorware now offers a gorgeous special edition ‘Joy Con Classic’ for your Nintendo Switch
- Oculus Rift VR Headset, Controllers & $150 Best Buy Gift Card for $600 ($750+ value)
- Save 40% off the Sport-Brella All-Weather and Sun Umbrella for $36 shipped
- 5 Crowdfunded Projects That Didn’t Disappoint, priced from $17
- Save up to 30% off High Sierra Backpacks and Luggage at Amazon, today only
- Tommy Hilfiger Red, White & You Sale takes 30% off styles for Fourth of July
- Moto G Plus 4th Gen. 64GB Unlocked for $180 shipped (Reg. $245+, Tax NY/NJ only)
- BOSTITCH 6-Gallon Air Compressor Kit $99 shipped (Reg. $170), today only
- Ivation Portable Battery Powered Outdoor Shower $26 shipped (Reg. $40), today only
- Smart Color Art Dual Tip Brush Pens $27 shipped in today’s Gold Box
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon today
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Volterman Smart Wallet has a built-in camera to aid in catching thieves
Nintendo and Hasbro unveil new Mario-themed Monopoly Gamer, available now
Top items to always keep in your gym bag for your workout
- Snips’ new offline digital assistant emphasizes privacy, challenges Siri and Alexa
- InkCase i7 Plus combines the iPhone and Kindle experience into one easy device
- Tablo’s new USB dongle adds DVR functionality to Android TV boxes like NVIDIA Shield
- BlueSmart introduces Series 2 of its app-connected luggage w/ fresh features
- WD unveils new My Passport Ultra Portable Drives w/ matte metallic designs
- Belkin debuts new iPad/MacBook backpacks & messenger bags starting at just $40
- Token Smart Ring protects your identity online and will only work while it’s on you
- Amazon adds intercom functionality to Echo devices, save $100 on two right now
- Neematic’s FR/1 eBike was built from the ground up to dominate any terrain
- Best diaper bags for the trendy and practical family
- Nintendo officially announces the new SNES Classic Edition mini console
- Mohu now offers a 65-Mile Indoor HDTV Antenna to give more range to cord-cutters
- Good Reads: Summer book suggestions for all ages to enjoy
- VRDL360 Camera fits in your pocket and shoots photos in 7K
- Amazon Echo Show reviews hit with a positive outlook despite initial quirks
- Covi lights up the smart speaker experience with HomeKit and Alexa support
- The wildly popular WhiteFox Mechanical Keyboard returns to Kickstarter for round two
- AirLink lets you go wireless with any audio device that isn’t already Bluetooth enabled
- Electra’s new eBikes pair signature style with a 100-mile max range
- Nike reportedly set to open official Amazon storefront
- Iotty Smart Switch beautifies the home in both modern tech and aesthetics
- Meeting Owl could finally provide the seamless conference call you’ve longed for
- Sega brings its most iconic titles to iOS/Android for free: Sonic, Phantasy Star, more
- Kickstarter Gold brings back popular projects with new features, for a limited time
- Sony’s KOOV building blocks get your kids coding and building robots in no time
- Apple’s awesome Levi’s jean jackets and pins from WWDC can now be yours