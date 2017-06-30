StarCraft gets remastered for Mac in full 4K, coming in August

StarCraft is one of those games people just keep playing, no matter how old it gets. While Blizzard has done a good job retaining its relevance over the years, the now 20-year old game is getting a major overhaul. Coming later this summer, Starcraft is getting a completely remastered re-release along side some of its expansions and a slew of modernized updates…

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

From 9to5Toys.com:

The battle between the terrans, protoss and zerg wages on starting in August in full 4K Ultra High Definition. And that includes the main game along with the StarCraft: Brood War expansion pack. For purists out there, it sounds like you’ll be able to flip back and forth between the updated high-res version and the original graphics at the touch of a button. You’ll also be able to flip the advanced lighting and environmental effects on and off at will. The audio, voice work and music are being touched up across the board here as well.

While the game itself remains identical to the original experience, along with the up-res in the visual department there will be some other enhancements packed in. You can expect full leaderboard support as well as a revamped matchmaking system. There will also be full player profiles that will track your in-game stats and more. Cloud saves will store campaign progress along with your personal hotkeys and replays.

We’ve remastered our units, buildings, and environments, improved game audio, and broadened our supported resolutions. Illustrated interludes bring the struggles and victories of heroes like Artanis, Fenix, Tassadar, Raynor and Kerrigan to life like never before. Most importantly, the strategy gameplay that StarCraft perfected years ago remains unchanged.

StarCraft Remastered will be available on August 14th for Mac and PC for $14.99. It will be fully localized into English, Brazilian Portuguese, European and Latin American Spanish, French, German, Italian, Polish, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and simplified and traditional Chinese.

Anyone who pre-orders the game through the Blizzard site will receive some additional in-game goodies including three exclusive building skins and a co-op commander with three iconic portraits for StarCraft II.