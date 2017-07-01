Apple cuts prices of iPhone, iPad, & Mac in India as part of tax reform rollout

As it continues to focus on the Indian smartphone market, Apple today has slashed prices of its products in the country by as much as 7.5 percent. The move comes as India rolls out the Goods and Services Tax, which is the country’s biggest tax reform since Independence.

Here’s how the Times of India describes the tax reform:

GST will be levied on value additions+ at each stage of the production cycle – buying raw materials, processing, manufacturing, warehousing and sale to customers – the monetary worth added at each stage to achieve the final sale to the end customer will be taxed. The final consumer will thus bear only the GST charged by the last dealer in the supply chain, with set-off benefits at all the previous stages.

In India, the iPhone 7 now starts at Rs 56,200, down from its earlier price of Rs 60,000. The 128GB and 256GB models now come in at Rs 65,200 and Rs 74,400 respectively. For the iPhone 7 Plus, the device has been dropped from Rs 72,000 to Rs 67,30 for the 32GB model with the two higher storage tiers coming in at Rs 72,000 and Rs 85,400.

iPhone 6s Plus – Rs 56,100 (from Rs 60,000)

iPhone SE – Rs 26,000 (from Rs 27,200

For the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, prices have dropped to Rs 50,800, Rs 58,300 and Rs 73,900 for the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities respectively. Prices of the cellular model have fallen to Rs 61,400 for 64GB, Rs 68,900 for 256GB, and Rs 68,900 for 512GB.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro have fallen to Rs 70,900 and Rs 86,400 from their original price of Rs 70,900 and Rs 86,400. The 9.7-inch iPad now runs Rs 28,000 and Rs 35,700 for 32GB and 128GB respectively, down from Rs 28,900 and Rs 36,900 respectively.

Indian Express breaks down Apple Watch price changes and MacBook changes:

Apple Watch (Series 1) will be available at Rs 22,900 as opposed to previous Rs 23,900. Apple Watch (Series 2), which was launched at Rs 32,900 can be now bought at Rs 31,600. Apple Watch Nike+ and Apple Watch Edition are now available at Rs 31,600 and Rs 1,05,700 respectively. The were unveiled at Rs 32,900 and Rs 1,10,900 respectively. Apple 12-inch MacBook 1.2GHz, which was previously priced at Rs 1,09,900, is now available at Rs 1,04,800. The 1.3GHz model, earlier available at Rs 1,34,900, can now be bought at Rs 1,28,700. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (128GB) without Touch Bar, which was launched at Rs 1,09,900, can now be bought at Rs 1,04,900. The 256GB model is now available at Rs 1,21,100 as opposed to the original price of Rs 1,26,900. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) (3.1GHz), which was launched at Rs 1,54,900, can now be bought at Rs 1,47,900. The 512GB model is now available at Rs 1,71,900 as oppsed to the original price of Rs 1,64,100. Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro now costs Rs 1,95,800 (256GB) and Rs 2,28,100 (512GB). The variants were launched at Rs 2,05,900 and Rs 2,39,900 respectively.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Indian prime minster Narendra Modi last week as the company continues to expand its investments. iPhone production is underway in India, with the first ‘Assembled in India’ iPhones on sale, while Apple continues to push for permission to open retail stores.