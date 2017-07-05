9to5Toys Lunch Break: 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,140, 9.7-inch iPad $299, Echo Dot (refurb) $30, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air gets its first notable discount: $800 (Reg. $999)

Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + 4G LTE 32GB for $410 (Tax MD only)

Amazon refurbished Echo Dot (2nd Gen) drops to just $30 shipped for today only

Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers

Amazon offers $10 credits when you order an Alexa deal ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time

VPN Unlimited lifetime subscription protects you from snooping eyes for $40

Lara Croft, Hitman, Deus Ex GO for iOS: $2 ea or all three for $5 ($15 value)

Huawei Matebook X Review: a sleek and powerful Windows ultrabook [Video]

Unboxing: Acer Predator 21 X – an insane laptop with a 21-inch curved display [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi Smart Scale in both colors $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]

PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home

GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds