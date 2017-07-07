9to5Rewards: WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive [Giveaway]

This week we’re partnering with Western Digital to give away its new My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive. Head below to find out how you can win…

Western Digital is responsible for some of our favorite portable solutions on the market today. Its latest My Passport SSD packs fast data transfers, USB-C/A connectivity and a sleek design. The 1TB model that we’re giving away today sells for $400.

My Passport SSD is portable storage with blazing-fast transfers. Password protection with hardware encryption helps keep your content secure. Easy to use, it’s shock-resistant, compact storage in a cool, durable design. Built to withstand a drop of up to 6.5 feet (1.98 meters), My Passport SSD is engineered from the ground up by Western Digital to be a quality drive, inside and out, to deliver reliable performance.

Congratulations to @TheJaseYANG and @chaeac95 for winning our Satechi giveaway.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more here.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways:

9to5Google: Coming soon