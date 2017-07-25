9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12″ MacBook 512GB $1,000, Apple TV + MFi-Controller $150, HDTV Deals, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB available from just $1,000 at Best Buy today
Apple TV 32GB 4th Gen. with SteelSeries Nimbus Controller $150 (Reg. $200)
Samsung 58″ 4K Smart UHDTV w/ $200 Gift Card for $799 + even more
Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB is now $50 off: $599 shipped (Reg. $649)
Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $400 off: $1,600 (Reg. $1,999)
Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors
Anker charging accessory deals from $14 Prime shipped as company relaunches brand
Magic Fireplace for Apple TV now free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: YANKAI’S TRIANGLE free for very first time (Reg. up to $3)
- METAL SLUG’s 2D shooter action now on sale for iOS: 1, 2, 3 and X all just $1 ea
- DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Apple Award winning iOS game Prune drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $4)
Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium
9to5Rewards: Wellbots 3Doodler Create Printing Pen [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera for $110 shipped (Reg. $160)
You can grab iPhone 5s 16GB pre-paid for $50 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $649)
- Daily Deals: Parrot MiniDrone (refurb) $22, Insignia 40″ 1080p HDTV $220, more
- Lutron Connected Bulb Smart Home Remote drops to $15 Prime shipped
- Nintendo, adidas, Petco, CVS and more gift cards up to 15% off
- Mpow Thor Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones $20 Prime shipped, more
- Belkin Miracast HDMI video streaming adapter just $15 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $80)
- Pebble 2 Smartwatch SE is now just $40 shipped (Orig. $55+)
- Kanex ‘GoPlay Sidekick’ portable iPhone, iPad, Apple TV game controller now available
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: OTTTD, Gloomlogue, Stickyboard 2, more
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 $25, Yooka-Laylee from $16, more
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip by PowerA under $10 Prime shipped
- The Art of The Last of Us Hardcover Coffee Table Book $19 Prime shipped
- Save $100 off Final Draft 10, the World’s Leading Scriptwriting App: $128 (Orig. $250)
- Sport-Brella XL 9-foot Canopy Umbrella now $40 shipped (Reg. up to $60+)
- Silverback Basketball Hoop hits Amazon all-time low at $480 (Reg. $600)
- BalanceFrom’s highly-rated Exercise Yoga Mat now under $10 Prime shipped
- Dash Go Rapid Egg Cooker is a best-seller on sale for $15 (Reg. $22)
- Amazon 1-Day Cuisinart Cast Iron sale: 5.5 Qt. casserole dish $55, more
- PowerBlock Personal Trainer 2.5 to 50-Pound Dumbbell Set is $230 shipped
- Crate & Barrel takes 20% off bedding, mattresses, box springs and more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
ORII smart ring allows you to take calls directly from your hand
Crayola is making your kids’ back to school cool with Silly Scents markers
Marty McFly’s original ‘Back to the Future II’ Nike Mags go up for auction later this year
- Bossa Moonraker Bluetooth Speakers have the perfect design for your mid-century home
- Dell now has an UltraSharp 38-inch Curved Monitor with USB-C
- Tivoli Audio kicks off summer with new PAL BT GLO Bluetooth speaker
- Nise Wave iOS-controlled sous vide cooker hits Kickstarter for under $130
- Microsoft and Johnson unveil GLAS, a Cortana-enabled smart thermostat
- How-to play Nintendo Switch on an iMac’s display [Video]
- Atari’s new Speakerhats pump music directly into your face, sans-headphones
- Electric skateboards from Huger Tech hit Indiegogo w/ affordability, features in mind
- World’s first molecular air purifier now available, includes iOS/Android app
- The Meural Canvas brings culture home with over 30,000 works of art
- Ztylus integrates your case with six photo lenses for iPhone 7 Plus
- AZIO’s Retro Classic is an opulent backlit mechanical keyboard
- ATGames reveals pricing/availability for new HD Atari & Sega consoles, more
- RoomMe senses your presence and activates smart home gear room-by-room
- Avionics V1 eBike blends wood accenting with stylish steel frame
- Alexa-enabled Sandman Doppler Alarm Clock hits Kickstarter with early success
- Amazon reportedly readying Blue Apron-style meal kit service
- Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush
- Atari released new images of its console set to take on Nintendo in the ‘Retro Wars’
- goTele tackles the outdoors with off-the-grid location tracking and more
- Radiohead album hides a 1980’s computer app with secret messages [Video]
- It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one