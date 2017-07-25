9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12″ MacBook 512GB $1,000, Apple TV + MFi-Controller $150, HDTV Deals, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB available from just $1,000 at Best Buy today

Apple TV 32GB 4th Gen. with SteelSeries Nimbus Controller $150 (Reg. $200)

Samsung 58″ 4K Smart UHDTV w/ $200 Gift Card for $799 + even more

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB is now $50 off: $599 shipped (Reg. $649)

Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors

Anker charging accessory deals from $14 Prime shipped as company relaunches brand

Magic Fireplace for Apple TV now free for very first time (Reg. $1)

Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium

9to5Rewards: Wellbots 3Doodler Create Printing Pen [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera for $110 shipped (Reg. $160)

You can grab iPhone 5s 16GB pre-paid for $50 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $649)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

ORII smart ring allows you to take calls directly from your hand

Crayola is making your kids’ back to school cool with Silly Scents markers

Marty McFly’s original ‘Back to the Future II’ Nike Mags go up for auction later this year