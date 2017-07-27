9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose SoundLink Speaker $70, Leather Apple Watch Band $8, CarPlay Receiver + GC $240 off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Bose Refurb SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker $70 shipped (Orig. $130)

Leather Apple Watch Band w/ stainless clasp: 38 & 42mm $8 Prime shipped

Alpine In-Dash CarPlay Receiver + $200 Gift Card for $664 shipped

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB drops to $699 shipped ($50 off)

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB is now $50 off: $599 shipped (Reg. $649)

Costco offers free $400 gift card with iPhone 6s/Plus purchases/activiation

You can grab iPhone 5s 16GB pre-paid for $50 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $649)

Apple’s 13.3-inch 2017 MacBook Pro 256GB $1,399 shipped ($100 off)

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB available from just $1,000 at Best Buy today

Apple TV 32GB 4th Gen. with SteelSeries Nimbus Controller $150 (Reg. $200)

Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors

MFi Lightning cables Nylon Braided 6-inch or 10 footer: $6 Prime shipped ea. (Reg. $13), more

Anker charging accessory deals from $14 Prime shipped as company relaunches brand

Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)

Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium

Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style

9to5Rewards: Wellbots 3Doodler Create Printing Pen [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Grab a new case for your iPhone 7/Plus starting at just $4 shipped

Logitech Harmony Smart Control $70 shipped (Reg. $130)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

The Pulse 160 aquarium brings live Jellyfish and multi-colored lighting to your living room

Morning Recovery is a new FDA-approved Hangover Cure

Compulocks unveils the very first security bracket lock for Amazon Echo