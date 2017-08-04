9to5Toys Lunch Break: Echo Dot $35, 2016 12-inch MacBook $875, Twelve South Apple Watch Dock $15, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy launches one-day sale: Amazon Echo $90, Dot $35, Kindle discounts, more!
Grab Apple’s 2016 12-inch MacBook for as little as $875 shipped
Twelve South’s $15 HiRise Stand is an ideal Apple Watch companion
Belkin takes $30 off on orders over $100: charging solutions, smart home tech, more
Apple’s 2017 27-inch 5K iMac w/ 1TB Hard Drive on sale from $1,575 shipped
Apple’s new 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro $50 off at Best Buy, from $600 shipped
Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular Unlocked from $230 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. up to $929)
Apple Watch Bands from Clockwork Synergy 25% off w/ this promo code
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is back-to-school-ready for $950
App Store Free App of the Week: play chess in iMessages for free with Checkmate!
- Shades puzzle game for iOS free for first time this year (Reg. $2)
- Tiny Defense on iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Final Fantasy Tactics for iPhone/iPad now 50% off, starting at $6
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
9to5Rewards: Nomad’s Sport Strap for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Daily Deals: Brother AiO Printer w/ AirPrint $60, Neat Microphones Bumblebee USB Microphone $129, more
Nike takes an extra 20% off sale including popular styles: Flyknit, Roshe & more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Battlefield 1 Deluxe $30, PlayStation VR Bundle $400, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Avernum, Haze, Formulas Image Editor, more
- The popular Haze weather app for iOS gets its first price drop in years: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Pottery Barn Teen takes up to 75% off gear for back-to-school + free shipping
- Vudu HD Films to own for $5: Furious 7, Oblivion, Edward Scissorhands, more
- Get an iPhone SE for as little as $3 per month + $50 GC (up to $330 off)
- Papa John’s offers BOGO Free Menu-Priced Pizzas with promo code
- Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $328 (Reg. $380)
- Serena & Lily Summer Tent Sale up to 70% off: bedding, furniture, rugs and more
- Huawei Honor 8 drops to new Amazon low at $259 shipped (Reg. $350)
- Take off with the Aukey Mini Drone that has Wi-Fi Control for $18 (Reg. $25), more
- A $6 portable fan from Amazon feels like a good late summer buy
- bliss skincare has you looking radiant with up to 30% off beauty products
- DJI Spark Quadcopter w/ $30 Gift Card for $474 shipped (Reg. $499)
- Nerf Rival Khaos Blaster $35, or buy two and get an additional 40% off
- This Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrency Investing Helps You Ride the Bitcoin Wave for $15
- Amazon’s Crayola Gold Box is packed w/ back-to-school essentials from $7
- Brew the perfect cup w/ the Mr. Coffee Espresso Machine: $105 (Reg. $130)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Lithium-Ion Drill Kit w/ 100 Accessories $47 shipped (Reg. $65)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Smalt is an interactive centerpiece that also helps you manage your salt intake
Datorbox blends vintage style and 4K gaming in a unique VR rig
Review: The Lofree Poison brings the bass with a nostalgic design
- LEGO Ideas unveils Voltron Defender Of The Universe and Ship in a Bottle sets
- The best cookbooks worth adding to your collection today starting at $7
- An inexpensive ND Filter for the Panasonic GH5 12-35mm lens [Video]
- Samsung has a $20,000 88-inch 4K Ultra HDTV coming soon
- Top easy and simple ways to re-vamp your desk with accessories
- Uni Bolt self-balancing electric unicycle boasts a 22mph top speed
- Return to Rapture on Mac later this year with BioShock Remastered
- Mophie’s new 30W Powerstation USB-C XXL promises to power MacBooks up to 14 hours
- Philips unveils new 32-inch display with Ambiglow backlighting technology
- LEGO Creator London Bus set has 1,600+ pieces and is now available for purchase
- D-Link’s new AC2600 MU-MIMO Router is available now with SmartBeam tracking
- Ring announces new external security camera, in wired, battery & solar versions
- CasusGrill is a portable and biodegradable cooktop made from cardboard
- The cutest baby shoes around that you wish were in your size
- T-800 Terminator Speaker packs Amazon Alexa, glowing red eyes and more
- Nintendo announces 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 console bundle, hits next month
- Skagen Signatur Hybrid Smartwatch sports a stylish, feature-rich design
- BuzzFeed unveils iPhone-connected One Top cooker to help master all your meals
- Swidget modular plug makes your home smarter one outlet at a time
- The Ultimate Camping Essentials and Tips for your next trip
- How to: create the perfect gallery wall in your home
- The Pulse 160 aquarium brings live Jellyfish and multi-colored lighting to your living room
- Morning Recovery is a new FDA-approved Hangover Cure