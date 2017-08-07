9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 2 from $299, 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,075, Jaybird X3 Headphones $95, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple Watch Series 2 gets another $70 discount, priced from $299

Jaybird X3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones drop to $95, an Amazon all-time low

App Store Free App of the Week: play chess in iMessages for free with Checkmate!

Review: Action Band for Apple Watch offers sharp design and superb comfort for $25

Review: iRig Pro I/O is the ultimate portable audio interface for iOS and Mac

9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

The SwitchCase says goodbye to hand-fatigue from extended Zelda gameplay

QLYX smartphone mount automatically launches apps to help you drive safer

Tern GSD eBike can hold up to 400-pounds with an impressive 150-mile range