Tile Pro boosts Bluetooth tracker range to 200 feet in stylish and rugged variants

The Tile Bluetooth tracker has long been a handy way to keep track of things like wallet and keys. We first tried the original version back in 2013, and a slimmer version last year. The company has now launched two new models, with greater range and new looks …

The Tile Pro offers a choice between the Style model in a satin white finish and the Sport in a rugged slate gray version. Both are internally identical, including IP68 waterproofing, which protects it against full immersion up to 1 meter, so should be safe when used in heavy rain.

The company says that the Tile Pro doubles the detection range to 200 feet, and the companion app has a clearer proximity meter designed to help you home in on your misplaced items.

Open the app and select the item you are looking for. Tap either the “Find” button or the Tile icon and a series of green rings will appear. As you get closer to your item, more rings will fill in with green to let you know you’re heading in the right direction.

If you want the Tile itself to ping to help you find it, you now have a choice of ‘loud’ (the same volume as previous generations) and ‘loudest’ – which is around twice as loud. You can also now choose from eight different tones.

The Tile Style and Tile Sport both cost $34.99. The original Tile Mate is still available for $24.99 and second-gen Tile Slim for $29.99 – with combo packs also available, and some savings available on Amazon. The video below shows the older Tile Slim model.

The companion app is a free download from the App Store.

