Dropbox introduces new ‘mobile prompts’ for two-factor authentication

Dropbox today is rolling out an update to its mobile applications that makes the two-factor authentication process a bit easier. As an alternative to SMS verification and code generators, the Dropbox mobile applications can now act as a way of identity verification…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

As the company lays out in a blog post, you can now use the Dropbox mobile app to verify your identity. When you try to log in on the web, the mobile app can send you a notification asking you to confirm the log in attempt:

Starting today, you can also use the Dropbox mobile app to verify your identity. When you’re signing in, you can have a notification sent to the Dropbox app on your phone, and simply tap a button to finish the process, rather than receiving a text message with a code to enter. You can access mobile prompts for two-step verification by clicking on the “Having trouble getting a code?” link after you enter your email and password on dropbox.com.

Dropbox explains that this authentication method can be useful in situations where you can’t receive SMS messages, such as when you don’t have a cellular connection.

Mobile prompts are especially helpful as a backup when you don’t have cell signal, but do have Wi-Fi (for example, on a plane where you can’t receive security codes by text message).

The below video offers a look at the new two-step authentication process. Dropbox is free on the App Store.