Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ releases new iOS app with iMessage stickers, ticket lotteries, & more

Hamilton fans rejoice: this generation’s most popular Broadway musical now has an iOS app. The new app “Hamilton: The Official App” allows users to enter ticket lotteries, buy merchandise, send iMessage stickers, and much more.

The app’s most useful feature is entering $10 ticket lotteries. Entering the lottery gives you a shot at winning a ticket to see the show, which as most people know, can be quite expensive otherwise. The app will support Hamilton production lotteries in all cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and the touring production.

In addition to ticket lotteries, the app also supports some interesting filters that allow you to dress up as Alexander Hamilton, your favorite Schuyler sister, or put your face on the $10 bill.

There’s also a merchandise store so you can easily get your hands on the latest and greatest Hamilton-inspired goods, as well as iMessage stickers for harassing your fellow Hamilton fans. Finally, the app also houses the latest and greatest news and updates from creator Lin-Manuel Miranda himself.

In the future, Miranda says the app will gain karaoke versions of hit Hamilton songs, some sort of augmented reality features, and “exclusive” access to tickets.

HelloHelloHello! We made you this! Read, watch, answer, enter, order — This app is yours. And we’ve got so much more up our sleeves! I love you. Okay, go! -Lin

The Hamilton app is available on the App Store for free.