Apple looks for exceptional engineer with a secret job posting

A hidden Apple website that hosts a job description and invitation to apply for an important position has recently been discovered. The posting describes a role that should be filled by a “talented engineer” who will develop a critical infrastructure component for the company’s ecosystem.

Discovered late yesterday by ZDNet’s Zach Whittaker, the secret posting is found at us-west-1.blobstore.apple.com. The posting states how critical the role is, the scale of the work, key qualifications, and a description of the type of employee Apple is looking for.

In the “How Critical?” section Apple says that the engineer will be working on developing infrastructure that will deal with millions of drives, tens of thousands of servers, and Exabytes of data. The information wraps up with:

If you answered yes to some of the questions above, then we need you! Get in touch by sending us your resume to blob-recruiting [at] group.apple.com

Clearly, even just finding this hidden site is a big indication that you’re likely someone who will be a good fit for the job.

