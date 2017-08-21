9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Air $790, Amazon Echo $99, Logitech Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard $23, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save $209 on Apple’s latest 13-inch 128GB MacBook Air, now $790 shipped

Daily Deals: Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard $23.50, BRINNO Video Cam $120, more

Apple Watch Series 2 now $70 off at Target + additional 5 to 10% off with REDcard or Cartwheel… https://t.co/A5JOk1W7DA pic.twitter.com/BzEGmvRHfu — 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) August 21, 2017

Get a 5K 27-inch iMac for nearly the same price as a regular 5K display: $1,399 (Tax in NY/NJ)

B&H discounts 2017 iPad Pro models by up to $70 (tax NY/NJ only)

Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more

Hands on with Colorware’s custom controllers for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4

Hands-on: Dodocase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]

Quick Review: Lenovo’s 10000mAh Bizer power bank has style for a premium

MORE NEW DEALS:

Sony’s 2017 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones now $98 shipped in three colors

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

JBL’s upcoming Boombox Bluetooth Speaker is a monster with all-day battery life

F1 2017 arrives Aug 25 for Mac, check out the new gameplay trailer [Video]

TEKKEN fighting game series comes to iOS and Android [Video]