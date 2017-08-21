Affinity Photo 1.6.4 update headlined by new Macro studio, 3D LUT exports [Video]

Affinity Photo developer, Serif, is continuing to add big enhancements to the iPad version of its professional photo editing app. Version 1.6.4 of Affinity Photo for iPad, which comes not long after the app’s first big update, brings some compelling new features to the table for photo editing enthusiasts.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

In this latest Affinity Photo for iPad update, which is available free of charge for existing customers, users will find a new Macro Studio for importing and playing back macros, a new Export LUT feature for creating Look Up Tables for video applications, a new pinch gesture for grouping and ungrouping layers, and much more.

Along with the many new additions, there are also a wide array of bugs fixes included with 1.6.4. Have a look at the full change log below for a list of all of the included updates, improvements, and fixes found in this latest version of Affinity Photo for iOS.

Affinity Photo for iPad 1.6.4 change log

New “Macro studio” (import / playback).

Added “Export LUT” to document menu.

Allow “Focus Merge” to use RAW sources.

The “Curves” adjustment spline editor now presents an intensity histogram.

Increased the maximum size of the liquify brush tools.

Wet edges can now have a custom interpolation spline.

New pinch gesture support for grouping / ungrouping layers.

“Passthrough” blending is now supported for groups.

Develop now has the same crop tool options as the main crop tool.

Efforts to reduce the size of the application binary.

Significant improvements in performance for large / complex documents.

Photo library now shows all user albums / folders.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

ABR import improvements.

The “Curves” adjustment now responds properly to dragging on the document to set node

positions.

Show adjustment groups, mask groups properly in the layers page.

Significant memory handling improvements when using Core Image RAW.

Photo library chooser will reload when external changes occur.

Switch between button menus now only requires one press.

Allow “Place Image” to place original images from Photos.

When creating a document from the camera, metadata is now available.

Added “Convert to Curves” to command menu.

Selection refinement stability / performance improvements.

Improved HDR merge of RAW images.

Move tool transform nodes can now be hit more reliably.

Selection marquee tools support extra-finger-constrain.

New option to dither gradients in preferences – defaults to “on”.

Significant pan / zoom smoothness improvements.

Directional lights in the lighting filter can now be directed using on-canvas handles.

Adjustments / filters preview react to changes in canvas size.

Fixed HDR merge of portrait images.

Fixed some brushes looking wrong on masks / adjustments.

Fixed rendering of adjustment layers with blend modes.

Fixed some Live Filter drawing artefacts.

Fixed some LUT R/B channel swap issues.

Fixes for the inpainting tool occasionally leaving red marks.

Fixes for liquify (and other tools) cancelling if you drag off the edge of the screen.

Fixed crashes when a font has no traits.

Fixed issue where a document failing to load would prevent subsequent loads.

Fixed painting onto masks / adjustments.

Fixed pasteboard issues.

Fixed vignette artefacts.

Fixed selection “marching ants” flickering on zoom.

Fixed the grid becoming less visible on light areas of the document.

Fixed issues where the text tool would cause the document to pan to a silly position.

Fixed snapping dialog oddities .

Fixed black screen when opening documents in OCIO colour spaces.

Fixed mixer brush introducing too much black.

Help improvements.

Localisation improvements.

Numerous other small fixes and improvements.

Affinity Photo is available for just $19.99 on the App Store. It is an iPad exclusive, and it’s compatible with the iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch.

The app’s developer, Serif, has made a name for itself by providing high quality, professional creative tools on Mac like Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer. It then made a splash by bringing its professional-grade photo editing app to the iPad for just $20 with no monthly subscription fees. Serif even outright advertises the lack of subscriptions on Affinity Photo for iPad’s webpage.

For more details on what makes Affinity Photo so special for iPad users, be sure to have a look at our recent Friday 5 post that explores some of my favorite features provided by the app.