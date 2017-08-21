AirPods now 2-3 weeks out from Apple, Best Buy and others have stock

The shipping time estimate for Apple’s AirPods have dropped to the lowest we’ve seen yet with an updated 2-3 week window. Strangely enough, even though they are still tough to get directly from Apple, Best Buy and others have stock of the fully wireless earphones ready to ship.

AirPods

During Apple’s Q3 earnings call, Tim Cook said, “We have increased production capacity for AirPods and are working very hard to get them to customers as quickly as we can, but we are still not able to meet the strong level of demand.”

A few days later, the shipping window for AirPods dropped to four weeks. Today, we’re seeing the window drop again to 2-3 weeks, which still seems curiously high, considering that other retailers seem to have plenty of stock. Best Buy, AT&T, and B&H Photo would be glad to take your $159 for Apple’s popular earbuds. At the time of this writing, Best Buy and AT&T are both offering free 2-day shipping as well.

While AirPods were originally supposed to be available last fall and didn’t arrive until December, it would be ironic if they weren’t in stock at Apple Stores and from Apple’s website when the iPhone 8 launches in the near future.

