Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q3 2017 earnings call

Apple just announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2017, reporting profits of $8.72 billion on revenues of $45.4 billion. The company sold 41 million iPhones, 11.4 million iPads, and 4.29 million Macs.

Now that the numbers are out there in the public, Apple is set to hold its quarterly earnings call, which will kick-off at 2PM PT/5PM ET and we’ll have live coverage right here…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

For all of the numbers and data from Apple’s Q3 2017 earnings release, head to our full coverage here. Tim Cook was optimistic as always in the press release, but we should get a bit more color during the call itself:

“With revenue up 7 percent year-over-year, we’re happy to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth and an all-time quarterly record for Services revenue,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We hosted an incredibly successful Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and we’re very excited about the advances in iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS coming this fall.”

As usual, we’ll have live coverage of Apple’s earnings call in this post. The call will begin at 2PM PT/5PM ET, with Tim Cook will likely speaking first, followed by CFO Luca Maestri. A question and answer session will round out the call.

Tim Cook:

Recapping earlier numbers, “proud to announce very strong results” Unit and revenue growth in all product categories “Biggest and best WWDC ever”

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus up strong year over year 1.2 billion iPhones sold over last 10 years

up strong year over year Services up 22 percent year-over-year Size of a Fortune 100 company

up 22 percent year-over-year iPad sales up 15 percent, growing across all geographic segments Highest global marketshare in four years Half of iPads sold were to first time buyers Especially strong in U.S. education market, up 32 percent year over year

sales up 15 percent, growing across all geographic segments Coding is an “essential skill that all students should learn” 1.2 million students using iPad + Swift Playground 1,000 K12 schools plan to use Apple’s “Everyone can code” this fall

Mac hit new June quarter unit sales records in mainland China and Japan Driven by iMac and MacBook Pro “Off to great start for back to school

hit new June quarter unit sales records in mainland China and Japan Apple Watch sales up 50 percent YOY, #1 selling smartwatch by “very large margin”

sales up 50 percent YOY, #1 selling smartwatch by “very large margin” AirPods : 98 percent customer satisfaction “We’ve increased production capacity and are working to get them to customers as quickly as we can”

: 98 percent customer satisfaction “Very exciting fall ahead with iOS 11, High Sierra, and watchOS 4.”

“It’s clear that ARKit has captured the imagination of developer community. We believe AR has broad applicability across education, gaming, and more. iOS will become the world’s biggest augmented reality platform as soon as iOS 11 hits.”

“Might even have some others to show you later this year,” teasing new products later this year…

Luca Maestri:

More numbers recap…

Asia, Latin America, and Middle East saw iPhone unit growth by 25 percent

$606 iPhone ASP thanks to strong demand for iPhone 7 Plus Partially offset by negative foreign exchange and reduction of channel inventory

iPhone customer satisfaction “very strong” with 95 percent rating for iPhone 7, 99 percent for iPhone 7 Plus

Purchase intention for iPhone was nearly 3x “rate of closest competitors”

App Store “preferred destination for customer purchases” with nearly 2x revenue of Google Play

Number of pay subscriptions (Apple Music & iCloud) reached 185 million, up 20 million in last 90 days

3 out of 4 Apple Pay transactions happen outside U.S.

Mac customer satisfaction at 95 percent “Great lineup of Macs for our customers heading into the busy back to school season”

iPad double digit growth in U.S., Japan, Germany, and Greater China 95 to 99 percent customer sat, purchase intention over 70 percent WalMart to deploy over 19,000 iPads for training across the United States

Very strong quarter for retail “Today at Apple” initiative hosted 87,000 sessions during quarter

AAPL now has $261.5 billion in cash

Q&A time: