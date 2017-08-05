AirPods see slight improvement in shipping time from Apple’s Online Store

During Apple’s Q3 2017 earnings call this week, Tim Cook commented that the company was increasing its production capacity of AirPods to continue reducing ship times. Now, the shipping estimate for AirPods on Apple’s online store has fallen…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Previously, AirPods carried a six-week shipping estimate, but that has now fallen down to four weeks. So, if you place an order today, you should receive your AirPods within four weeks times.

Since their release last year, AirPods have been plagued by supply issues. While third-party retailers sometimes have them in-stock, availability from Apple directly has been scarce from the start, both in store and online. Tim Cook commented on AirPods availability earlier this week, saying Apple continues to struggle to keep up with demand:

We’re also seeing incredible enthusiasm for AirPod, with 98% customer satisfaction based on Creative Strategy’s survey. We have increased production capacity for AirPods and are working very hard to get them to customers as quickly as we can, but we are still not able to meet the strong level of demand.

AirPods still carry a $159 price tag and discounts have been virtually nonexistent thus far. If you want to get your hands on a pair, head to Apple’s online store and be prepared to wait up to four weeks.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: