Ex-OS X chief Bertrand Serlet’s Upthere cloud startup acquired by Western Digital

Former OS X chief Bertrand Serlet founded his cloud startup company Upthere back in 2011. The service was seen as a competitor to the likes of iCloud and Dropbox, focused on offering users a quick and easy way to store and access their data in the cloud.

Today, Upthere announced that it has been acquired by storage company Western Digital…

UpThere announced the acquisition in an email to users this evening, calling Western Digital a “wonderful supporter” of the company:

Western Digital is the world’s leading provider of data storage technologies and solutions. They have also been a wonderful supporter of Upthere and our vision. Together, we will continue our mission to provide the world’s best personal storage experience.

Upthere also noted that it will continue operations under the “Upthere” brand, working to bring the service to as many people as possible with the help of Western Digital:

The Upthere service will continue on under the Upthere name. As part of the Western Digital family, you can expect even more features and products in the future. We are dedicated to serving you and bringing the Upthere experience to many more people around the world.

Upthere was founded by Apple’s former OS X chief Bertrand Serlet, who left Apple in 2011 and was replaced by Craig Federighi. Upthere left beta last year and has become a somewhat popular alternative to services like Dropbox and iCloud, though it has not gained too much traction.

Upthere’s full email can be read below:

