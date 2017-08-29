9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12.9″ iPad Pro $100 off, 55″ 4K Roku UHDTV $600, Aukey Bluetooth Speaker $17, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro now $100 off as well at Best Buy, from $700
Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro gets a $100 discount at Best Buy, from $550
This Roku-enabled TCL 55-inch 4K UHDTV has three HDMI inputs, on sale for $600
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Mini Bluetooth Speaker $17 Prime shipped, more
iTunes launches DreamWorks and Action HD Movie Sale from $8
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Beholder for iOS hits its lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Colossatron Massive World Threat on iOS now free for first time in years!
- The popular Flick Kick Field Goal on iOS now free for first time this year
Hands-on: Anker’s Eufy Genie is a $30 entry-point to Alexa smart speaker ecosystem [Deal]
Hands-on: Optoma’s UHD60 4K UHD projector is super sharp and only $1,999 [Video]
Review: Sensibo Sky is a simple yet productive solution to a smart A/C lifestyle
9to5Rewards: Plox Levitating Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Blue’s Yeti Blackout USB microphone gets a $50 discount, now $80 shipped
Wemo Switch Smart Plug with Alexa support $15 shipped (Refurb)
- Upgrade your TV’s audio w/ the Bose Solo 15 Series II for $300
- BeyerDynamic DT-990 Headphones drop to $179 shipped (Reg. $249)
- Take your music on the go with the JBL Clip+ from $18 (Reg. $40+)
- This curved widescreen monitor adds 27″ of screen space to your desk for $260
- Daily Deals: Linksys 802.11ac Smart Router $5, more
- Show off your Raspberry Pi in style with this NES case for $17
- Clear Out Your Digital Clutter with CleanMyMac 3: $28 (Orig. $40)
- Amazon Music Unlimited matches Apple Music deal for students, plus $1/mo promo
- AOC’s latest monitor has a textured gold plated design for your co-workers to look at
- Fitbit launches Flyer Bluetooth headphones with sweat resistance, 6-hr battery life, more
- Pick up the unlocked 64GB Huawei Honor 8 for $300 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Note-Ify, Youda Survivor, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Hitman Complete $22, Prey $23, more
- Protect your Nintendo Switch on-the-go with this carrying case for $5.50 Prime shipped
- Cloud Outliner 2 Pro can now be yours for just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Amazon’s one-day Dremel Gold Box has up to 30% off popular kits, from $62
- Target takes up to 40% off furniture, home decor and more with its Labor Day Sale
- Today’s Gold Box includes the Generac 3200PSI Pressure Washer for $349 shipped
- Shark’s Rotator Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vac drops to $160 for today only
- Lowe’s Gift Cards: $225 for $200 w/ free email delivery + more
- Score new sunglasses from William Painter from $45 at Amazon, today only
- JOE’s Jeans celebrates Labor Day with an additional 30% off all sale denim
- Timex Back-to-School Sale: 20% off watches + free shipping
- Calvin Klein Labor Day Event takes an extra 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off sale
- Tory Burch End of Summer Sale cuts up to 60% off shoes, handbags & more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Insta360 One 4K Camera w/ iPhone support adds anticipated features
Latest Transcend SSDs for DIY Mac upgrades support high-speed PCIe 3.0
Fitbit launches $300 ‘Ionic’ Apple Watch competitor w/ 4+ day battery, sleep tracking, more
- Dell intros its own VR headset for Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Platform
- Nike’s New A.L.C. Cortex Sneaker is here & they are a must-have for this season
- My first real drone experience: DJI Phantom 3 Standard [Video]
- Specdrums turns just about any surface into a musical instrument
- How-to: get your house ready for fall with these must-have decorations
- Secret of Mana remake coming to PS4 & Steam w/ new visuals and multiplayer [Video]
- Smarter Coffee 2.0 brews on-demand drinks from your iPhone or Android
- Otto smart door lock hits with a beautiful design, costly $699 price tag
- Otterbox now lets anyone 3D print accessories for uniVERSE case system
- Amazon announces Prime members will receive special Whole Foods perks, more
- How-to: style the pajama trend with these top items
- Toybox is an affordable iPhone & Android-driven 3D printer designed for kids
- Nintendo releases a brand new trailer for the SNES Classic Edition Console
- SousVide Supreme Touch+ could cook you the perfect meal every time
- This Thunderbolt 3 hard drive/SSD enclosure looks like a mini cheese-grater Mac Pro
- Square is bringing Final Fantasy XV to iOS and Android [Video]
- M. Gemi Sneaker is back in stock after 1,000 person waitlist + styles you can buy now
- Western Digital releases My Book external RAID USB-C drives with up to 20TB capacity, more
- Pre-order the COACH x Selena Gomez Collection today with prices starting at $50
- The Exway X1 smart skateboard is designed for all riders with speeds up to 25mph
- The Apollo Cloud 2 Duo simplifies at-home cloud storage w/ Apple-friendly features
- CrazyPi could be the first DIY robot that features IoT solutions