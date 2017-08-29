9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12.9″ iPad Pro $100 off, 55″ 4K Roku UHDTV $600, Aukey Bluetooth Speaker $17, more

- Aug. 29th 2017 9:30 am PT

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro now $100 off as well at Best Buy, from $700

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro gets a $100 discount at Best Buy, from $550

This Roku-enabled TCL 55-inch 4K UHDTV has three HDMI inputs, on sale for $600

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Mini Bluetooth Speaker $17 Prime shipped, more

iTunes launches DreamWorks and Action HD Movie Sale from $8

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

Beholder for iOS hits its lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)

Hands-on: Anker’s Eufy Genie is a $30 entry-point to Alexa smart speaker ecosystem [Deal]

Hands-on: Optoma’s UHD60 4K UHD projector is super sharp and only $1,999 [Video]

Review: Sensibo Sky is a simple yet productive solution to a smart A/C lifestyle

9to5Rewards: Plox Levitating Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Blue’s Yeti Blackout USB microphone gets a $50 discount, now $80 shipped

Wemo Switch Smart Plug with Alexa support $15 shipped (Refurb)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Insta360 One 4K Camera w/ iPhone support adds anticipated features

Latest Transcend SSDs for DIY Mac upgrades support high-speed PCIe 3.0

Fitbit launches $300 ‘Ionic’ Apple Watch competitor w/ 4+ day battery, sleep tracking, more

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

