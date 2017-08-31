Sennheiser unveils trio of new earphones including 10-hour wireless & high-end wired options

Sennheiser has today announced three new headphone models at IFA 2017. The latest from Sennheiser include one wired and two wireless products and range from casual, everyday use to high-performance in-ear headphones.

The trio of new earphones include Sennheiser’s CX 7.00BT, a minimal take on neckband-style in-ear headphones, the HD1 Free, compact, high-performance, wireless earphones, and its IE 80 S wired headphones aimed at audio enthusiasts.

The new CX 7.00BT feature a neckband-style design, but feature a more minimal design than other competing products. These headphones feature 10 hour battery life, charge up in 1.5 hours, can be used wirelessly or wired, and have NFC for one-touch pairing.

Sennheiser says the new ear-canal headphones are designed for comfort during long periods of use and include four sizes of ear adapters for a good fit. Unfortunately the CX 7.00BT use Bluetooth 4.1 instead of 4.2 or 5.0. These will be available in October.

The new HD1 Free are a compact addition to Sennheiser’s HD1 Wireless Headphones and the rest of its HD1 family. These in-ear (“ear-canal” as Sennheiser calls them) headphones focus on “superior sound quality and premium aesthetics” while offering portability and freedom.

They feature custom machined steel in-ear sound tunnels, magnetic earpieces that connect when you’re not using them, 3 button remote and microphone, 6 hour battery life, and Bluetooth 4.2 with the ability to connect to two devices once. The HD1 Free are slated for an October release.

Last up, Sennheiser’s IE 80 S earphones are an update to its previous IE 80. These wired earphones are designed for audio connoisseurs and offer what Sennheiser calls “brilliant lifelike sound with outstanding sonic accuracy and clarity.” Sennheiser brings its experience in the professional monitoring space to the IE 80 S, like it did with the IE 80, however this new model includes an improved fit, new design/aesthetic, and some new capabilities.

Users get a “unique” equalizer function for tailoring audio to their tastes, interchangeable cables and ear tip options that are compatible with Comply. A built-in microphone and in-line remote don’t come standard, but will be sold separately. Look out for the IE 80 S earphones in September.

No pricing details have been shared yet, but keep an eye out on Sennheiser’s website and Amazon for more info.

