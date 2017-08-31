Spotify ousts head of video & podcasts as early original content efforts fail

Spotify’s foray into creating original video content hasn’t garnered as much attention as the company would have liked, despite launching a multitude of shows. Now, Bloomberg reports that the streaming service has ousted its head of original video and podcasting operations…

Tom Calderone, the former head of cable network VH1, was tasked with leading Spotify’s video creation efforts and ultimately commissioned a dozen series from various producers, as well as podcasts. The efforts, however, failed to capture the attention of users.

Spotify confirmed the departure of Calderone today and said that it will refocus its video efforts around existing content. For instance, Spotify says that it will focus video content around existing popular playlists, such as “Rap Caviar” and “Rock This.” This aligns more with Apple’s video goals of creating video content where it complements existing services.

Bloomberg reports:

With the move, Spotify is narrowing its video ambitions. Calderone, the former head of cable network VH1, commissioned a dozen series from producers including Tim Robbins and Russell Simmons. He also oversaw podcasts, an area of growing importance at the world’s largest paid music service. Now the company is making clearer that it wants videos on the service to stay closer to the music industry.

Original video is an area being explored by a multitude of companies. Apple has made a tepid approach thus far, releasing series such as Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. Meanwhile, giants like Netflix and Amazon continue to release incredibly popular original content.

As for what comes of Spotify’s renewed video efforts remains to be seen, but it will almost certainly carry a focus on music.