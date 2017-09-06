See how the iPhone 8 screen size compares with the 7 Plus and all earlier iPhones

We’ve already taken a look at how the upcoming iPhone 8/Edition compares with the complete set of previous generations, but a new comparison shows how they look side by side with the screens on.

The iPhone 8/edition shown is of course a dummy model with a mockup screen, but it still gives a good look at how the size will compare in use …

The above photo is against the size of the iPhone 6/6S/7 Plus, and you can see how it compares with the very first iPhone in the photo below.

The comparison was put together by Redmond Pie.

We were able to get our hands on not one but two dummy/mockups of iPhone X handsets – both in Black and Blush Gold colors – which are based on leaked blueprints of the device along with every real previous-gen iPhone that represents a change in chassis as well as display body and screen size since the first iPhone debuted way back in 2007. We wanted to see what would happen when you put an original iPhone beside an iPhone X side-by-side, for example, and as it turns out, it looks amazing. If you ever wanted to see how far we have come in ten years, then this is it.

Here’s the comparison with the iPhone 2G, giving a fun look at just how far the device has come.

And here’s the 6s and 7 Plus compared to black and blush gold versions of the iPhone 8 dummy:

You can check out all the other comparison shots here.

