New ElevationDock 4 for iPhone and iPad features adjustable stainless steel design and more

Popular Apple accessory manufacturer ElevationLab has announced today its latest dock for iPhone and iPad. The company is calling it “The best dock for iPhone,” and while it’s too early to say for sure, it definitely looks like it has the potential.

ElevationLab makes a variety of solid accessories to compliment and enhance your Apple products. Many were likely first exposed to the company when Apple Stores carried its Apple Watch NightStand.

However, the company saw huge success back in 2011 when it raised over $1M with its first ElevationDock. Now, with the company’s fourth iteration of its popular dock, ElevationLab is bringing an all-new design and a host of other great features.

ElevationDock 4 is designed to be stable and work with just one hand, while most docks require one hand to pick up your phone and another to hold the dock. It achieves this with a nanopad base that creates suction with the surface it’s on. It also features a built-in MFi certified Lightning cable.

ElevationLab notes that its new dock works for all iPhones with a Lightning connector and all iPads, except for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

As for materials, ElevationDock 4 features stainless steel adjustment knobs to create the perfect fit for your iPhone or iPad, even if you’re using a case. You can adjust the height of the Lightning connector as well as back rest of the dock. The main body of the dock is made up of high quality silicone and comes in a MatteBlack or MatteWhite color option.

Priced at a really fair $59 shipped, ElevationDock 4 is available for pre-order today, and will be shipping to customers in 2 weeks. Best of all, no matter which iPhone you have (or might soon buy), you’ll be able to use this sweet dock for a while.