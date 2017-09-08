9to5Rewards: SanDisk’s new iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone [Giveaway]

It’s the close of another week and that means it’s 9to5Rewards time. This go around we’re partnering with SanDisk to give one lucky reader the new iXpand Base backup system for iPhone. Head below to learn how you could win.

SanDisk’s latest addition to the iXpand lineup creates a simple at-home docking solution that easily backs up your photos, video and contacts while charging the device simultaneously. It keeps a local record of your data without the need for any type of cloud-based subscription. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Never worry about losing your memories again. Every time you charge your iPhone with the iXpand Base, it automatically backs up your photos, videos and contacts. The iXpand Base offers plenty of room to save your files in their original quality with no worry about recurring monthly fees for Internet-based storage. Designed for everyday use with a soft rubber top, a sturdy base, and a wrap-around groove to keep your Apple Lightning to USB cable tidy.

Congratulations to @fizzle24, our winner of the WD My Cloud giveaway.

HOW TO ENTER?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more here.