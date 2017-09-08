9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB $429 off, Beats Solo3 Headphones $150, iPhone 6 Plus $350, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 2017 128GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar now $1,140 shipped

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones drop to $150 shipped (50% off)

Grab an unlocked iPhone 6 Plus 16GB for $350 (Orig. $749)

App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)

Review: LEGO rolls out new BB-8 kit w/ over 1,100 pieces and interactive movable parts

Hands-on: DODOcase Leather Apple Pencil Sleeve [Video]

Husqvarna Automower: the iOS controlled mower that cuts your lawn so you don’t have to [Video]

9to5Rewards: WD’s new My Cloud 4TB Storage Solution [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Dock your Apple Watch on a sleek $7 stand w/ two color choices

Pick up a new Apple Watch band from under $5 shipped in multiple sizes/colors

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Rockstar brings L.A. Noire to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & HTC Vive

Bose’s new SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker sports a tiny but ultra-rugged design