9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB $429 off, Beats Solo3 Headphones $150, iPhone 6 Plus $350, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take $429 off Apple’s 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB with Touch Bar
Apple’s 2017 128GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar now $1,140 shipped
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones drop to $150 shipped (50% off)
Grab an unlocked iPhone 6 Plus 16GB for $350 (Orig. $749)
The latest 4/5K iMacs from Apple up to $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- Gone Home for Mac hits its lowest price in years at $15 (Reg. $20)
- Chain Breaker’s 2D platforming is now free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- Cytus on iOS is now free for first time this year (Reg. $2)
Review: LEGO rolls out new BB-8 kit w/ over 1,100 pieces and interactive movable parts
Hands-on: DODOcase Leather Apple Pencil Sleeve [Video]
Husqvarna Automower: the iOS controlled mower that cuts your lawn so you don’t have to [Video]
9to5Rewards: WD’s new My Cloud 4TB Storage Solution [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Dock your Apple Watch on a sleek $7 stand w/ two color choices
Pick up a new Apple Watch band from under $5 shipped in multiple sizes/colors
- Sennheiser HD280PRO Headphones drop to Amazon low at $80 shipped
- Score Anker’s new KARAPAX ultra-tough iPhone 7/Plus cases for $9 [Exclusive]
- Acer 24.5-inch Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs drops to new Amazon low at $126 (Reg. $170)
- Speedfox AMP all-terrain eBike tackles off-road trails with a more traditional design
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Office Story, Gone Home, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Xbox One S Battlefield 1 bundle + $100 GC $280, more
- Upgrade your desktop audio w/ these Logitech speakers for $43 (Refurb. Orig $85)
- Put the GPS-enabled Huawei Watch 2 on your wrist for $195 shipped
- Rent ‘xXx: State of the Union’ in digital HD for Free today (Reg. $4)
- Bring a brand new Crock-Pot Slow Cooker home from just $9 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Bluetooth 4.1 Transmitter with digital output for $29, more
- Today only, pick up Hoover’s Sprint Upright Vacuum for $33.50 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has a Kershaw Intellect Pocket Knife for $20 (33% off)
- Get a Boost from Your SEO Competitors with Serpstat: Lifetime Subscription $35
- Alexa comes to iHome’s latest alarm clock along with USB charging, more
- New Balance shoes are an extra 40% off at Joe’s Outlet
- Sony brings 200-inches of “true 4K HDR” to the living room for $5,000
- Add CarPlay or Android Auto to any car w/ this Pioneer receiver for $338 after MIR
- Backup your MacBook w/ this portable 5TB hard drive for $125 shipped
- Hunter Boots takes up to 70% off sale boots, outerwear, accessories and more
- Microsoft’s Mobile Mouse is great for use at home or on-the-go at $14 (Reg. $30)
- Daily Deals: Samson RTE 2 Bluetooth Headphones $30, more
- This 1080p 1500 LUX mini projector has an HDMI input for $56
- Keep your work space well lit with this LED Desk Lamp for $50 (Reg. $90)
- Wilson’s Leather Designer Brand Sale is 70% off Steve Madden, Kenneth Cole, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Rockstar brings L.A. Noire to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & HTC Vive
Huawei’s Band 2 Pro Fitness Tracker has GPS, sleep tracking, more for $70
Bose’s new SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker sports a tiny but ultra-rugged design
- Vans x Karl Lagerfield collaboration launched today and it’s legendary
- Sony’s new Walkman is bringing back personal music players
- Grovemade’s new Desk Shelf System brings organization to your workspace
- Epson’s new ultra short-throw 1080p projector has 4,000 lumens w/ $2,999 price tag
- Philips announces new QHD 27-inch monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
- The coolest pet gadgets that you need to get today
- Amazon and Walmart announce the Top Toys for Holiday 2017
- Logitech brings back ergonomics with MX Ergo trackball mouse
- This iPhone-connected mug keeps your beverages hot or cold for up to 12 hours
- Neato’s latest robotic vacuum sports advanced floor mapping, Alexa integration and more
- Nike now builds custom shoes in under 90 minutes at its Makers’ Studio in NYC
- Best Game Releases for September: Cuphead, Destiny 2, Dishonored, Metroid, more
- Check out these must-read books for fall that everyone is raving about
- The Slate 2+ can instantly turn your pencil drawing into a digital copy
- Sphero’s latest Star Wars iPhone-controlled droids include R2-D2 and BB-8
- Sennheiser unveils trio of new earphones including 10-hour wireless & high-end wired options
- JBL Free earbuds are the company’s foray into true wireless earbuds
- DJI announces new quieter, longer lasting Mavic Pro Platinum and Phantom 4 Pro in Obsidian
- Sony launches new RX0 action camera with same 1-inch image sensor as RX100
- Bang & Olufsen showcases new OLED 4K TV with AirPlay and more built-in
- Audio-Technica unveils a series of new Bluetooth headphones at IFA 2017
- SanDisk unveils 400GB microSDXC card, the highest-capacity model ever
- Acer showcases new powerhouse Orion 9000 desktop PC & curved 35-inch 1440p display
- Build your own R2-D2 with littleBits’ & Star Wars’ Droid Inventor Kit