New images show near-completed Apple Park Visitor Center ahead of Tuesday’s event

One of the biggest things to come at Tuesday’s Apple event is the opening of Steve Jobs Theater, our first look at the brand new underground auditorium. Now, images obtained by The Apple Post offer a look at the Apple Park Visitor Center and the last-minute touches…

The images show that Apple’s Visitor Center is nearly completed ahead of the event, suggesting that Apple is working to have it open for attendees of its iPhone X event.

The Visitor Center is a massive structure that’s adjacent to the main Apple Park campus. It’s 10,000-square-feet and includes an Apple Retail Store that will sell Apple devices as well as exclusive merchandise and gear. There’s also a Caffé in the Visitor’s Center and a rooftop terrace.

The Visitor Center is located at 10700 N. Tantau Ave in view right across the street from the main campus.

At its Steve Jobs Theater event next week, Apple will announce the all-new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. We’ll have full coverage of everything Apple announces, as well as a look at Steve Jobs Theater.

