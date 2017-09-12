9to5Toys Lunch Break: 2017 MacBook Air $209 off, Leather Apple Watch Band $8.50, Nest Cam Outdoor $153, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pick up Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air at a $209 discount, now $790 shipped

Leather Apple Watch Bands in multiple sizes/colors from $8.50 at Amazon

Pick up Apple’s iPhone SE 32GB with pre-paid service from $129 shipped

App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)

TapGlance Interior Design for iOS gets its first price drop: $1 (Reg. $10)

Gone Home for Mac hits its lowest price in years at $15 (Reg. $20)

Review: Classicbot is the perfect desktop mascot for Apple fans

Fluance AB40 SoundBase Review: Bass you won’t believe

9to5Rewards: SanDisk’s new iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Samsung’s curved 34-inch widescreen monitor has dropped to $680 (Reg. Up to $930)

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 4TB External Hard Drive w/ USB 3.0 Hub $70 shipped (Reg. $100+)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Take a look at this $70K solid gold Lux iPhone X + more

Sculpto+ is a compact, iPhone-connected 3D Printer made for anyone to use

Report: Amazon expected to release new 4K HDR Fire TV devices soon