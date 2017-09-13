Totallee’s super thin, branding-free iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X cases ship today

The new iPhones are official and today Totallee is launching iPhone 8 / 8 Plus and iPhone X cases available for shipping within 24 hours. Launched in 2013, the company based out of South Pasadena, CA has made a name for itself over the past few years for its no nonsense, super slim cases for iPhone that don’t sport gaudy logos like the competition.

If you’re sick of paying for cases with huge markups, Totallee feels your pain and that’s why the company specifically focuses on building high-quality, branding-free cases at fair prices. $19 will get you any of the company’s new iPhone 8/Plus and iPhone X cases…

All of the cases in the new collection are available for all three models of the new iPhones and come in 8 colors including matte black, jet black, frosted white, jet white, grey, burgundy red, navy blue, deep green. The company also donates 10% of proceeds on its Jet Red case to the United Nations Foundation and the global fight against HIV and AIDS. And 10% to the Marine Conservation Institute to help preserve oceans and marine life for its Coral Blue color case.

The new Totallee cases are made of a grippy and durable polypropylene (their leather cases also feature a real lambskin leather backing) and all come in at an ultra thin 0.02” thickness and weigh just 0.1 oz. If you hate cases that detract from the sleek profile of the iPhone’s design, you won’t have that issue with Totallee. That also means an incredibly thin bezel that is raised just enough for protection but that won’t get in the way of the new iPhone X’s edge to edge display like some of the other options on the market.

The new collection of cases are shipping today within 24 hours and they are guaranteed to perfectly fit the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X. You’ll also get a 2-year warranty on all products and that’s simply not something you’ll get buying inexpensive cases elsewhere.