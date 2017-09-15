9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]

This week we’re partnering with Jaybird to give away its new Run truly wireless headphones. Retailing at $180 and featuring a water-resistant design, these in-ears could be your next pair of headphones. Head below to find out how you could win.

Jaybird’s new Run headphones aren’t slated to ship until October 17th, but we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to grab a pair ahead of time. I went hands-on with these in-ears over the last few weeks and found them to be a worthwhile partner for workouts and other physical activities.

Jaybird run true wireless Sport headphones, completely wireless earbuds, Compatible with iOS and Android devices, deliver a radically freeing experience to runners. Jaybird run brings incredible, customizable sound in a super-small lightweight Package, delivering a Secure comfort-fit, up to 12 hours of portable battery life with included charging case, sweat-proofing and Water-Resistance. Free your run with Jaybird run – No wires, No worries.

Congratulations to @bxlozada, our winner of the SanDisk iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone.

HOW TO ENTER?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: