9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sonos PLAY:1 Speaker $165, Seagate 8TB Hard Drive w/ USB Hub $162, Samsung 50″ UHDTV $500, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score a rare discount on the Sonos PLAY:1 Wireless Speaker at $165 shipped
Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive w/ Hub keeps your files backed up for $162 shipped
Replace that aging TV with a Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $500
Take $399 off Apple’s 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, now under $2,000
Apple Watch Series 2 widely discounted after Tuesday’s keynote, save up to $119
Pick up some extra bands for your new Apple Watch from $3 Prime shipped
iTunes $100 gift card for $85 w/ email delivery via PayPal (15% off apps, games, more)
T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X
Target details iPhone 8/Plus pre-orders: up to $200 w/ trade, $120 gift card, more
Best Qi Wireless Chargers for new iPhone 8/Plus and X
Grab Hitman, Lara Croft & Deus Ex GO for just $2 right now (up to $15 value)
- Sega’s fantasy Golden Axe beat’em up on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- Deus Ex The Fall on iOS hits lowest price in years at $1 (Reg. $5)
Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods
Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.
Review: Nyko’s ChargeBlocks keep your Nintendo Switch controllers ready for action
Review: Speck’s Ruck is a cost-effective backpack for students and commuters alike
9to5Rewards: SanDisk’s new iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
iPhone 8/Plus/X Cases from $5 at Caseology’s Amazon storefront
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2 USB Port Car Charger $10, more
- World Market cuts 20% off regular priced items: furniture, rugs, home decor, more
- Keep an eye on your home from anywhere w/ the Logitech Circle Camera for $120
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: True Skate, Waterlogue, Viking Tales, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rise of the Tomb Raider PS4 $30, Yooka-Laylee $17, more
- Coach Fall Event: Up to 30% off handbags, wallets, backpacks, shoes & more
- Mr. Olympia Sports Nutrition $10 Sample Box is effectively free after credit
- Take up to 35% off Irwin tools at Amazon today, best-sellers priced from $7
- Score top-rated Bluetooth Sport Earbuds for under $20 at Amazon’s Gold Box
- Amazon’s Gold Box has a Kershaw Tactical Pocket Knife for $15, today only
- Protect your DSLR on-the-go w/ the AmazonBasics Camera Case for $7
- Daily Deals: Kensington USB-C Docking Station $100, more
- Korg’s littleBits Electronics Synth Kit is $50 off on Amazon today at $109 shipped
- Fandango BOGO Free Movie Tickets: See ‘IT’ this weekend for half-off
- Bring home Chia Pet Donald Trump for just $15 Prime shipped + more
- PUMA takes 40% off and free shipping with its Friends & Family Sale
- Create free form models with the Monoprice Select 3D Printing Pen for $15 (Reg. $35)
- Add a variety of classic novels to your Kindle for free: The Jungle Book, Dracula, more
- DEWALT 20V Max Compact Cordless Chainsaw Kit hits Amazon low at $129
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Nintendo unveils the new Super Mario Odyssey Switch Bundle + more [Video]
Pelican’s Kevlar Shield Case for iPhone X + new iPhone 8/Plus models
Pad & Quill launches new aged leather iPhone 8/Plus & X wallet cases + more
- Nintendo brings its classic arcade games to Switch: Mario Bros, Punch Out, more
- Powerup Dart is an app-controlled motorized paper airplane that does tricks
- Polaroid pays homage to its past with new OneStep 2 Instant-film Camera
- Belkin and Mophie unveil new iPhone 8/Plus/X Qi wireless charging solutions
- This iPhone-connected tea maker uses ultrasonic waves to brew the perfect cup
- Nomad unveils its premium Horween leather iPhone X cases, more
- Tommy Hilfiger x The Chainsmokers collaboration is here & it’s a must see
- You can help this ‘Ren and Stimpy’ documentary become a reality
- WaterField’s new iPhone Camera Bag makes sure you’ll never miss a shot
- Nintendo is resurrecting the NES Classic, more SNES shipments coming too
- Moshi unveils its new Elements Evolved iPhone 8/Plus/X cases
- Kodak Printomatic is a new 10MP Instant Zink Print Camera perfect for special occasions
- Take a look at this $70K solid gold Lux iPhone X + more
- Sculpto+ is a compact, iPhone-connected 3D Printer made for anyone to use
- Report: Amazon expected to release new 4K HDR Fire TV devices soon
- Super Mario 64 now has up to 24-player online + more [Video]
- Banana Republic unveils Olivia Palermo fall collection 2017
- Lifelike Earbuds bring VR-ready 3D audio recording to your iPhone
- Alexa comes to iHome’s latest alarm clock along with USB charging, more
- Speedfox AMP all-terrain eBike tackles off-road trails with a more traditional design
- Spire Studio brings wireless all-in-one multi-track recording to iPhone & iPad
- Hudway Cast lets you use your iPhone while staying focused on the road
- Rockstar brings L.A. Noire to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & HTC Vive
- Huawei’s Band 2 Pro Fitness Tracker has GPS, sleep tracking, more for $70
- Bose’s new SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker sports a tiny but ultra-rugged design
- Vans x Karl Lagerfield collaboration launched today and it’s legendary
- Sony’s new Walkman is bringing back personal music players
- Grovemade’s new Desk Shelf System brings organization to your workspace
- Epson’s new ultra short-throw 1080p projector has 4,000 lumens w/ $2,999 price tag
- Philips announces new QHD 27-inch monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
- The coolest pet gadgets that you need to get today
- Amazon and Walmart announce the Top Toys for Holiday 2017
- Logitech brings back ergonomics with MX Ergo trackball mouse