Parrot launches Bebop 2 Power drone with longer flight time and new features

Parrot is on a roll! Last week it announced the new Parrot Mambo FPV mini race drone. Now it has just announced the all-new Parrot Bebop 2 Power drone which offers longer flight time, comes with 2 batteries standard, and includes the brand new Cockpitglasses 2 FPV goggles. Follow along after the jump for a detailed look at the Bebop 2 Power.

The Parrot Bebop Power drone is available to ship this month and will retail for $599 USD. You can buy it directly online at www.parrot.com or through one of its authorized retailers.

All that is new about the Parrot Bebop 2 Power

The new Parrot Bebop 2 Power is small and easy to carry drone at 1.15 Lbs (525gr.). It should also prove to be very durable thanks to its fiberglass and Grilamid® construction. It can be flown with only the FreeFlight Pro app or with the Wi-Fi Parrot Skycontroller 2. With the remote control the drone can be flown up to 1.24 miles away.

Longer flight time: The new quadcopter gets 30 minutes of flight time per battery and up to 60 minutes with the two included high-capacity batteries!

The new quadcopter gets 30 minutes of flight time per battery and up to 60 minutes with the two included high-capacity batteries! New photography capabilities: Built-in artificial intelligence and specialized modes let you shoot professional-looking photos and videos.

Built-in artificial intelligence and specialized modes let you shoot professional-looking photos and videos. New piloting modes: Customize your flying experience with the high-speed Sport mode or the slower-but-steadier Video mode.

Customize your flying experience with the high-speed Sport mode or the slower-but-steadier Video mode. New take-off modes: Launch the quadcopter by throwing it in the air or taking off from the ground.

Launch the quadcopter by throwing it in the air or taking off from the ground. More comfort for immersive flights: The brand-new Parrot Cockpitglasses 2 FPV goggles are compact, foldable and lightweight, giving you an immersive view from the pilot’s seat.

The brand-new Parrot Cockpitglasses 2 FPV goggles are compact, foldable and lightweight, giving you an immersive view from the pilot’s seat. Long-range control: The Parrot Skycontroller 2 controller gives you precise control for your piloting experience, with a range of up to 1.24 miles (2km). All-new design: The Parrot Bebop 2 Power has a deep matte-black finish with distinctive gloss accents for a more stylish look.

A.I. assisted shooting modes

The Parrot Bebop 2 Power is equipped with a wide angle lens to provide high quality aerial shots. It has a 3-axis digital stabilization technology to help provide sharp and crisp images. The camera has a 14 megapixel, 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor, that allows for Full HD at 30 fps, with the ability to shoot both JPEG and DNG RAW images.

Cameraman: this allows you to automatically keep the subject in the frame while you focus on flying the drone.

Magic Dronies: based on GPS and visual recognition to keep you in the frame while the drone flies automatically. The modes are Orbit, Tornado, Parabola and Boomerang.

Follow me: based on GPS and visual recognition to keep you in the frame while the drone flies automatically.

Auto shots: four pre-programmed flying movements to capture landscape views. The four effects are 360, Reveal, Epic and Rise.

Easy to use and easy to fly

Take-off launch: The drone recognizes whether it is in your hand or on the ground. When it detects you hand, the rotors will spin slowly until you throw the drone in the air at which point the props will speed up and stabilize the drone.

Different Piloting modes: Sport mode for high speed and agility. Video mode for smooth and steady movements to achieve cinematic video footage. Touch & Fly, tap a location on the map to direct the Bebop to that area.

The Parrot Bebop 2 Power comes with the Cockpitglasses 2 for the full immerse first person view.

Included in the box are: