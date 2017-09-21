OWC’s pocket-sized USB-C Travel Dock adds USB-A, HDMI, and SD Card slot to MacBooks

OWC has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of expansion docks for MacBooks with the new USB-C Travel Dock. Pocket-sized and priced affordably, USB-C Travel Dock adds two traditional USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an SD Card reader over a single USB-C connection.

Sony A6500

USB-C Travel Dock also features a USB-C passthrough for power that delivers up to 60W, making it ideal for MacBooks and most MacBook Pros aside from the more power-hungry 15-inch models.

The dual USB-A ports both offer USB 3.1 gen 1 performance so it’s possible to charge connected iPhones and iPads, and the single HDMI port enables 4K output at 30Hz. USB-C Travel Dock’s SD Card reader supports UHS-II (Ultra High Speed) and is rated for up to 156 MB/s (SDHC) or 312 MB/s (SDXC) transfer speeds.

The compact design fits all five ports and the attached USB-C cable around all four sides of the small puck-like box, and OWC is offering USB-C Travel Dock in four MacBook-matching colors: space gray, silver, gold, and rose gold.

USB-C Travel Dock is priced at $49.99 and includes a two-year limited warranty from OWC. Both gold and rose gold ship out as soon as today while silver and space gray ship in under a week.

For a more expansive solution, check out recent Ben’s OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock review.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: