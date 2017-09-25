9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad Pro $100 off, UE Roll 2 Bluetooth Speaker $46, Philips Hue Go Light $50, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy takes $100 off current-gen iPad Pros, priced from $550

Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB now $385 (Reg. $459)

Listen to music anywhere with the UE Roll 2 for just $46

Philips Hue Go HomeKit-enabled Portable Smart Light $50 (Reg. $75)

Parallels Desktop for Mac now 15% off, starting from just $68

Twelve South’s gorgeous iPhone 8 accessories 15% off w/ this exclusive promo code

Pick up Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar for $199 off

9to5Rewards: Twelve South iPhone 8 bundle – cases, docks, more [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Brother AirPrint-enabled Wireless Printer and Copier drops to $90 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

SmartHalo turns your bike into an iPhone-connected fitness tracker

Target’s new home line Project 62 is affordable with prices starting at $3

This BioLite FirePit keeps the smoke out of your outdoor experience