9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad Pro $100 off, UE Roll 2 Bluetooth Speaker $46, Philips Hue Go Light $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy takes $100 off current-gen iPad Pros, priced from $550
Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB now $385 (Reg. $459)
Best Buy takes $200 off previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
Listen to music anywhere with the UE Roll 2 for just $46
Philips Hue Go HomeKit-enabled Portable Smart Light $50 (Reg. $75)
Parallels Desktop for Mac now 15% off, starting from just $68
Twelve South’s gorgeous iPhone 8 accessories 15% off w/ this exclusive promo code
Pick up Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar for $199 off
Ship Tycoon on iOS now free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath on iOS/Mac from just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- Vendetta Online for iOS goes free for first time ever (Reg. $1)
Hands-on: QardioBase2 smart scale is the perfect weight-logging iPhone companion
9to5Rewards: Twelve South iPhone 8 bundle – cases, docks, more [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Brother AirPrint-enabled Wireless Printer and Copier drops to $90 shipped
- Sphero BB-9e iPhone-controlled Droid gets first discount to $134, R2-D2 on sale too
- Daily Deals: Polk Audio Multi-Room Speaker $150, more
- Take 5TB of Seagate Portable USB 3.0 Storage anywhere for $125 shipped
- Monitor your home from anywhere w/ YI’s $48 1080p Wireless Security Camera
- Takeya 24-oz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle from $17 Prime shipped
- Bring home the 6-disc Star Wars Original Trilogy Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set for $20
- GermGuardian Elite 4-in-1 Air Cleaning System for $119 (Reg. $150+)
- Current/Elliot Friends & Family Sale: 25% off denim for men and women
- Give your home theater an upgrade w/ this LG Wireless Soundbar for $399 (Reg. $900)
- Huawei’s popular Honor 8 64GB Android Smartphone goes to $260 shipped
- Read your kids timeless tales from Aesop’s Fables Kindle Edition for free (Reg. $3)
- Love Hultén’s new modular boombox transforms into a vintage gaming console
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mass Effect Andromeda $16, Dishonored 2 $25, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tiny Defense, StarMap 3D+, more
- Enjoy a better night’s sleep w/ these cooling mattress pads from $93, today only
- Grab iconic Marshall style with its MID Bluetooth Headphones $125 at Amazon
- Bose’s new SoundWear Bluetooth speaker offers personalized surround sound
- Fitbit’s $300 ‘Ionic’ Apple Watch competitor launching October 1
- Levi’s Friends & Family Event: 30% off jeans, shirts, more + free shipping
- BLACK+DECKER 20-Volt Drill Kit with 100 Accessories for $47 (Reg. $60)
- Incase integrates USB-C charging, more into new NoviConnected 4 smart luggage
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundCore Boost 20W Bluetooth Speaker $63, more
- PUMA, adidas, HUGO Boss & more are 20% off at Spring with its Fall Sale
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
SmartHalo turns your bike into an iPhone-connected fitness tracker
Target’s new home line Project 62 is affordable with prices starting at $3
This BioLite FirePit keeps the smoke out of your outdoor experience
- Roku reportedly set to launch new 4K HDR Streaming Stick + more
- Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles
- Check out September’s coolest LEGO Ideas projects: Jurassic Park, Star Wars and more
- Canon’s M-i1 Mini Projector lets you share photos wirelessly on an 84-inch screen
- The new Gigi Hadid X Tommy Hilfiger 2017 Fall Collection is here
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II go official with Google Assistant built-in, available today for $349
- Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders go live today at all major retailers
- How-to: organize your pantry with these essentials
- Cubroid teaches your kids coding with LEGO-compatible blocks
- Aire is a voice-controlled security drone that keeps an eye on your home while you’re away
- AOC’s latest 32-inch gaming monitor sports USB hubs, HDMI and more
- Charge your iPhone from up to a foot away with Pi, a new type of wireless charger
- Amazon unveils upgraded Fire HD 10 tablet w/ 1080p display, lower price
- Loop’s 10-inch display brings all your beloved family photos into your living room
- Ydrive is the first 1TB wireless storage solution for streaming to your devices
- Sony TGS 2017: Monster Hunter World, Left Alive, Final Fantasy, more [Video]
- Fabriq unveils new $100 Chorus Alexa-enabled speaker with six-hour battery life
- DODOcase’s new iPhone 8/Plus waxed canvas & leather cases available now
- GE’s new Sol pairs an LED ring lamp with Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker
- How-to: make your guest room cozy for your visitors
- 8bitdo has a new retro-inspired Bluetooth controller for the Switch you can preorder now
- Hackers uncover a hidden version of NES Golf buried on Nintendo Switch