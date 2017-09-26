Photos in macOS High Sierra now works with these third-party apps for Projects

One of the neatest features in macOS High Sierra is hidden within the Photos app and allows users to seamlessly integrate with third-party photo services for Projects.

Since macOS High Sierra became available yesterday, several third-party apps have been upgraded to integrate with Projects in Photos, head below as we round them up.

WhiteWall lets you turn photos into beautiful wall art. You can design your own arrangements and prints, choosing from your favorite pictures in Photos. The app is incredibly customizable, allowing you to choose sizes, frame colors and styles, and much more:

Using the power of Apple Photos, WhiteWall enables you to visualize your images hanging on your wall. Design your own arrangement of photo prints from a selection of your favorite pictures. First, decide if you want prints, mounted prints or framed prints. Then swap out images, reposition them on the virtual wall, change their sizes, and crop them as you see fit. Once you’ve selected the images and arrangement you want, you can make changes to the mounting or framing options you’ve selected. With the traditional frames, you can even choose and size the matting to suit your photo. After that, all it takes is a few clicks and your memories are off to WhiteWall for award-winning production.

WhiteWall is available now on the Mac App Store.

Mimeo Photos is another great choice that lets you take photos from your Mac and turn them into photobooks, cards, and calendars. All of this can be done directly within the Photos app on macOS High Sierra and you can order physical copies of the end product in all sorts of formats.

Mimeo Photos is a powerful new extension for creating photobooks, cards, and calendars within Photos for macOS High Sierra. After installing from the Mac App Store, get started by simply visiting My Projects and selecting Mimeo Photos from the dropdown. You’ll now be able to choose from a wide range of our premium quality print products. Mimeo Photos offers a wide array of themes for every occasion. Pick the one that’s perfect for your project, or start from scratch. Let Your Creativity Shine! Editing in Mimeo Photos couldn’t be easier.

Mimeo Photos can be downloaded right here.

GoodTimes focuses on creating beautiful and fun collages from your pictures with incredible accuracy. The app was just updated to version 2.0 as part of a series of upgrades that will being “more and more technologies” over the coming months.

Get creative with GoodTimes • If you want even right in Photos app. Until you have used GoodTimes you cannot imaging the impact even simple snapshots can have. Yet GoodTimes is an amazingly powerful app, focal length precise 3D Layout, realtime, stackable effects & frames, nondestructible workflow, precision editing, … just ask our Pro customers.

GoodTimes is available for $19.99 on the Mac App Store.

Next is Mpix Photo Prints, which builds directly into Photos on macOS for creating and ordering high quality prints, framed prints, metal prints, acrylic prints, and much more.

The Mpix Photo Prints extension allows you to easily use your Apple Photo collections to create and order premium quality photo goods including: Prints, Framed Prints, Metal Prints, Canvas Prints, Wood Prints, Acrylic Prints, Greeting Cards and more. Mpix is a photo lab with a big heart for storytelling and creation. Your photos are printed on archival quality papers to create keepsakes that last for generations. If you can dream it, you can print it. Plus, nearly all orders are made and shipped within just one business day, so you receive your snapshots in record time. Get Mpix Photo Prints from the Mac App Store for free.

One of the most familiar names that supports integration with Photos Projects is Shutterfly, which has launched an all-new macOS app just for integrating with Photos. You can build and design photo books “in minutes” using this Shutterstock extension. You can select up to 200 photos and arrange them with an insane amount of customization.

Easily transform your photos into beautiful photo books in minutes. Shutterfly Photo Books is a Photos for macOS extension that lets you select photos, memories or albums and lay them out into a photo book. You can select from a range of styles, designs and layouts to make it just the way you want.

Shutterstock is available on the Mac App Store.

Last but not least is Wix, which has launched a new macOS app for Photos integration as well. You can create beautiful online photo albums directly in the macOS Photos app and seamlessly share them to social and more:

Create beautiful online photo albums straight from your Photos Library on Mac. Each album is easy to customize to look the way you want. It’s free and it only takes a minute. You can easily send your stunning new online photo album to family and friends as a shareable link.

Download Wix for free on the App Store.

Support for third-party apps and extensions for Photos Projects is one of the nicer enhancements in macOS High Sierra, and one that Apple seemingly hasn’t publicized all that much. Will you be taking advantage of these third-party apps? Let us know your choice down in the comments.

