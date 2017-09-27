Apple releases first iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1, tvOS 11.1, and macOS 10.13.1 developer betas

Apple has released the first iOS 11.1 beta for developer testing on iPhone and iPad. We’ll update with what changes are included as soon as the new releases are installed on our devices. Features we’ll be watching for include Apple Pay Cash, AirPlay 2, and Messages in iCloud which were all announced but not included in iOS 11.0.

Apple has also released watchOS 4.1, tvOS 11.1, and macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 developer betas.

To install the new iOS developer beta, registered developers can visit the developer center to download the beta profile, the check software updates in Settings to view the new OTA release.

iOS 11.1 beta follows the official launch of iOS 11 and the bug fix release iOS 11.0.1.

The release notes for iOS 11.1 are embedded below:

Notes and Known Issues ARKit Known Issues ContinuingfromabreakpointwhiledebugginganARSessionmayresultinVIObreaking. Any visual objects placed in the world/anchor are not visible. (31561202) AVFoundation New Issues When using the TrueDepth front-facing camera on iPhone X, setting the capture device’s activeFormat to a binned video format (see AVCaptureDeviceFormat isVideoBinned) for capture and enabling delivery of camera calibration data causes the resulting AVCameraCalibrationData to contain invalid information for the intrinsicMatrix property. (34200225) Workaround: Select an alternate capture format whose isVideoBinned property is false. Note: Configuring a capture session using a session preset never selects binned formats. Resolved Issues Stillcapturerequestsusingthe720p30videoformatwiththe depthDataDeliveryEnabled property of AVCapturePhotoSettings set to true now works correctly. (32060882)

Depthvaluesinthenondefault160x120and160x90depthdataformatsnowreturnthe correct values. (32363942) Certificates Resolved Issues Client certificate-based authentication now works for servers using TLS 1.0 and 1.1. (33948230) EventKit Known Issues Storing data to a nondefault event store in EventKit may not work. (31335830) FileProvider New Issues Apps with a deployment target earlier than iOS 11 that subclass NSFileProviderExtension do not work on versions of iOS prior to 11. (34176623) Foundation Resolved Issues NSURLSession and NSURLConnection now load URLs correctly when the system is configured with certain PAC files. (32883776) Known Issues ClientsofNSURLSessionStreamTaskthatuseanon-secureconnectionfailtoconnect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198) Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Location Services Resolved Issues Data from an external GPS accessory is now accurately reported. (34324743) Notifications Resolved Issues Silent push notifications are processed more frequently. (33278611) Vision Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)

Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use casessuch as video. (32406440) Xcode Known Issues Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause the Messages app to crash. (33657938)Workaround: Enable the extension before starting the debug session.

After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down Cover Sheet.(33274699) Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.