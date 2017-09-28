9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12″ MacBook $1,100, 15″ Touch Bar MacBook Pro $440 off, Elago iPhone Stand $28, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Need Apple’s high-end 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro? Save $440 on the 512GB model

Dock your iPhone 6/7/8 on Elago’s vintage stand for $28 shipped

Amazon now sells its Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot together for $60 ($90 value)

Amazon debuts 2 new Echo speakers, $70 4K Fire TV, Echo Spot video clock, more at event

Best Buy takes $100 off current-gen iPad Pros, priced from $550

1. How-to: Build a $35 retro video game console with Raspberry Pi 3 + RetroPie

Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)

9to5Rewards: Twelve South iPhone 8 bundle – cases, docks, more [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

This Wireless iPhone/Android Charging Stand is down to $16 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Twelve South intros new BookBook CaddySack accessory case for MacBook

Embr Wave thermostat wearable can actually warm you up on a cool day

LIFX unveils new modular LED Lighting Panel system with HomeKit support and more