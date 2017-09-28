9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12″ MacBook $1,100, 15″ Touch Bar MacBook Pro $440 off, Elago iPhone Stand $28, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take $199 off Apple’s newest 12-inch MacBook 256GB, now $1,100
Need Apple’s high-end 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro? Save $440 on the 512GB model
Dock your iPhone 6/7/8 on Elago’s vintage stand for $28 shipped
Amazon now sells its Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot together for $60 ($90 value)
Amazon debuts 2 new Echo speakers, $70 4K Fire TV, Echo Spot video clock, more at event
Best Buy takes $100 off current-gen iPad Pros, priced from $550
Best Buy takes $200 off previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
1. How-to: Build a $35 retro video game console with Raspberry Pi 3 + RetroPie
2. How-to: Build a $35 retro game console – Top 7 add-ons
Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mikey Hooks throwback iOS platformer drops to lowest price in years at $1
- Sega’s Space Harrier II Classic goes free for first time ever on iOS (Reg. $1)
- Drop Flip Seasons and its physics-based puzzles go free on iOS (Reg. $3)
- Mikey Shorts & Boots vintage-style iOS platformers drop to $1 each (Reg. $2)
Hands-on: QardioBase2 smart scale is the perfect weight-logging iPhone companion
9to5Rewards: Twelve South iPhone 8 bundle – cases, docks, more [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
This Wireless iPhone/Android Charging Stand is down to $16 Prime shipped
Daily Deals: iCobra 32GB USB 3.0 Lightning Flash Drive $25, more
- GE’s best-selling Z-Wave Wireless Smart Dimmer $38 shipped at Amazon
- D-Link AC1900 802.11ac Wireless Router falls to $78 shipped
- Take to the skies w/ the DJI Inspire 1 Quadcopter for $1,499 (Refurb, Orig. $2,000)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual AC Outlet w/ two 2.1A USB Charging Ports $11, more
- Get Nest features for less: Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat back to $96 shipped
- Luma Home 3-pack 802.11ac Mesh Wireless Router (Refurb) $200 shipped
- LG’s Unlocked V20 64GB Android Smartphone is now just $350 shipped
- This smartphone-enabled robotic vacuum cleans, mops and more at $179 shipped
- Anker unveils new Capsule Portable Projector w/ AirPlay, Chromecast, more
- Halo Smart Security Camera blends quality design with image recognition and more
- LEGO Star Wars Encounter on Jakku hits Amazon low at $35 shipped, more from $14
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey + $10 GC from $48, GTA V $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Phone Drive, F1 2016, more
- Rockstar unveils new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 [Video]
- F1 2016 racing drops to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Postbox 5 Puts All Your Email Accounts in One Slick Interface: $30 for Mac/PC
- See where you’re going at night w/ Vansky’s $14 Motion Activated LED Light Strip
- Keep produce fresh with the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing System for $47 (Reg. $70)
- Today only, Black Mountain Exercise Resistance Band Set is down to $30 shipped
- Grab a new Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush for $20 Prime shipped
- Clarks takes up to 60% off sale items including boots, oxfords, sneakers, more
- GAP cuts up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase
- L.L. Bean Event: extra 25% off sale items including jackets, vests, jeans, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Twelve South intros new BookBook CaddySack accessory case for MacBook
Embr Wave thermostat wearable can actually warm you up on a cool day
LIFX unveils new modular LED Lighting Panel system with HomeKit support and more
- Comcast’s new XFINITY Instant TV streaming service rolls out in select markets
- Atari reveals new info about its upcoming home console + official pricing, more
- Mabots is a new STEM robot set that will keep your kids entertained and learning
- SNES Classic gamers can now pre-order the HORI Wireless Fighting Commander Controller
- Check out this life-size, $290+ Mega Man plush toy
- Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Line Draper James now at Nordstrom
- LEGO unveils new Batman-themed 3,400-piece Joker Manor set w/ 10 minifigures and more
- Air up your bike tires anywhere w/ the miniFumpa, a USB/battery powered air pump
- The movE cargo eBike can haul 400-pounds worth of gear, priced from $1,799
- Bose’s new SoundWear Bluetooth speaker offers personalized surround sound
- Incase integrates USB-C charging, more into new NoviConnected 4 smart luggage
- STACYC is the first electric-powered balancing bike for toddlers
- Love Hultén’s new modular boombox transforms into a vintage gaming console
- SmartHalo turns your bike into an iPhone-connected fitness tracker
- Target’s new home line Project 62 is affordable with prices starting at $3
- This BioLite FirePit keeps the smoke out of your outdoor experience
- Roku reportedly set to launch new 4K HDR Streaming Stick + more
- Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles
- Check out September’s coolest LEGO Ideas projects: Jurassic Park, Star Wars and more
- Canon’s M-i1 Mini Projector lets you share photos wirelessly on an 84-inch screen
- The new Gigi Hadid X Tommy Hilfiger 2017 Fall Collection is here