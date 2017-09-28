Popular interactive console game ‘Flower’ arrives on iOS

Acclaimed developer thatgamecompany has today brought Flower, one of its long popular titles, to iOS. If you haven’t heard of thatgamecompany or Flower before, you may remember the demo of upcoming iOS game Sky at Apple’s September event.

Flower is an interactive game that lets players control the wind as they journey through beautiful landscapes. The developer’s goal with Flower was primarily to bring out positive emotions for players.

This is an interactive escape that takes you on an emotional journey like no other game you’ve ever experienced. Key Features: • Simple Gameplay Controls – Controlling the game is as simple as tilting your device in the direction you want to go. • Lush and Interactive Environments – Vast grassy fields, blowing in the breeze, create a lush, immersive environment. • Immersive and Emotional – Accessible to gamers and non-gamers alike, the game takes players on an incredibly personal and emotional experience.

The game was originally released for Playstation 3 in 2009. In 2011, Flower was chosen by a public vote to be showcased in a 2012 exhibit at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Then, in 2013, the museum added the game to its permanent collection.

Flower is available now for $4.99 for iPhone and iPad on the App Store.

