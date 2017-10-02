Apple announces Q4 2017 earnings release for November 2

Apple today has scheduled its Q4 2017 earnings call as noted on its Investor Relations webpage. Apple will release its Q4 earnings on November 2nd with a call following shortly thereafter at 2PM PT/5PM ET.

Apple reported revenue of $45.5 billion last quarter on sales of 41 million iPhones, 11.4 million iPads, and 4.29 million Macs. The Q4 2017 earnings release will offer a first look at iPhone 8 sales and will see Apple share guidance for the holiday season. That guidance should be notable with the looming iPhone X release and the supply issues that plague it.

Here is the guidance Apple has provided for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter:

revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion

gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent

operating expenses between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion

other income/(expense) of $500 million

tax rate of 25.5 percent

As usual, Apple will live stream its earnings call on its website, while we will of course have our own live coverage as well. The call will be held at 2PM PT/5PM ET with the earnings release dropping 30 minutes before that. Notably, this is the day before the iPhone X hits retail stores…

