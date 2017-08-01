Apple announces Q3 2017 revenue of $45.4b: 41m iPhones, 11.4m iPads, 4.29m Macs

Apple has announced its latest quarter results including $45.4b in revenue and $8.72 profit from 41m iPhones, 11.4m iPads, and 4.29m Macs sold.

FY17 Q3 results compare to the previous quarter’s $52.9 billion in revenue, $11.03 billion in profit, 50.7 million iPhones, 8.92 million iPads, and 4.19 million Macs. In the same quarter a year ago, Apple reported $42.4 billion in revenue, $7.8 billion in profit, 40.4 millions iPhones sold, 9.9 million iPads sold, and 4.2 million Macs sold.

Full press release after the break, and stick around for our earnings call live blog at the top of the hour:

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the increased revenue and a quarterly record for Services revenue:

“With revenue up 7 percent year-over-year, we’re happy to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth and an all-time quarterly record for Services revenue,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We hosted an incredibly successful Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and we’re very excited about the advances in iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS coming this fall.”

And Apple CFO Luca Maestri highlighted 17 percent growth in earnings per share:

“We reported unit and revenue growth in all our product categories in the June quarter, driving 17 percent growth in earnings per share,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We also returned $11.7 billion to investors during the quarter, bringing cumulative capital returns under our program to almost $223 billion.”

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 third quarter ended July 1, 2017. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $45.4 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.67. These results compare to revenue of $42.4 billion and earnings per diluted share of $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 61 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter:

• revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion • gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent • operating expenses between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion • other income/(expense) of $500 million • tax rate of 25.5 percent

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2017.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q3 2017 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT on August 1, 2017 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 Net sales $ 45,408 $ 42,358 $ 176,655 $ 168,787 Cost of sales (1) 27,920 26,252 108,400 102,337 Gross margin 17,488 16,106 68,255 66,450 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 2,937 2,560 8,584 7,475 Selling, general and administrative (1) 3,783 3,441 11,447 10,712 Total operating expenses 6,720 6,001 20,031 18,187 Operating income 10,768 10,105 48,224 48,263 Other income/(expense), net 540 364 1,948 921 Income before provision for income taxes 11,308 10,469 50,172 49,184 Provision for income taxes 2,591 2,673 12,535 12,511 Net income $ 8,717 $ 7,796 $ 37,637 $ 36,673 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.68 $ 1.43 $ 7.18 $ 6.66 Diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.42 $ 7.14 $ 6.62 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 5,195,088 5,443,058 5,239,847 5,505,456 Diluted 5,233,499 5,472,781 5,274,394 5,535,931 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 1.77 $ 1.61 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 216 $ 188 $ 662 $ 583 Research and development $ 566 $ 479 $ 1,730 $ 1,413 Selling, general and administrative $ 411 $ 387 $ 1,274 $ 1,184

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) July 1, 2017 September 24, 2016 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,571 $ 20,484 Short-term marketable securities 58,188 46,671 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $55 and $53, respectively 12,399 15,754 Inventories 3,146 2,132 Vendor non-trade receivables 10,233 13,545 Other current assets 10,338 8,283 Total current assets 112,875 106,869 Long-term marketable securities 184,757 170,430 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,286 27,010 Goodwill 5,661 5,414 Acquired intangible assets, net 2,444 3,206 Other non-current assets 10,150 8,757 Total assets $ 345,173 $ 321,686 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,915 $ 37,294 Accrued expenses 23,304 22,027 Deferred revenue 7,608 8,080 Commercial paper 11,980 8,105 Current portion of long-term debt 6,495 3,500 Total current liabilities 81,302 79,006 Deferred revenue, non-current 2,984 2,930 Long-term debt 89,864 75,427 Other non-current liabilities 38,598 36,074 Total liabilities 212,748 193,437 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares authorized; 5,169,782 and 5,336,166 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 34,445 31,251 Retained earnings 98,525 96,364 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (545 ) 634 Total shareholders’ equity 132,425 128,249 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 345,173 $ 321,686

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period $ 20,484 $ 21,120 Operating activities: Net income 37,637 36,673 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,673 7,957 Share-based compensation expense 3,666 3,180 Deferred income tax expense 4,764 5,191 Other (142 ) 419 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3,381 4,623 Inventories (1,014 ) 518 Vendor non-trade receivables 3,312 6,166 Other current and non-current assets (3,229 ) 1,049 Accounts payable (5,212 ) (9,567 ) Deferred revenue (418 ) (1,148 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (2,476 ) (5,363 ) Cash generated by operating activities 47,942 49,698 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (123,781 ) (112,068 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 19,347 14,915 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 76,747 69,926 Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net (248 ) (146 ) Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (8,586 ) (8,757 ) Payments for acquisition of intangible assets (209 ) (753 ) Payments for strategic investments, net (87 ) (1,376 ) Other 313 (321 ) Cash used in investing activities (36,504 ) (38,580 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 274 247 Excess tax benefits from equity awards 534 391 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,646 ) (1,361 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (9,499 ) (9,058 ) Repurchases of common stock (25,105 ) (23,696 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net 21,725 17,984 Repayments of term debt (3,500 ) (2,500 ) Change in commercial paper, net 3,866 3,992 Cash used in financing activities (13,351 ) (14,001 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,913 ) (2,883 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 18,571 $ 18,237 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 9,752 $ 8,990 Cash paid for interest $ 1,456 $ 892

Apple Inc. Q3 2017 Unaudited Summary Data (Units in thousands, Revenue in millions) Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 Sequential Change Year/Year Change Operating Segments Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Americas $20,376 $21,157 $17,963 – 4% 13% Europe 10,675 12,733 9,643 – 16% 11% Greater China 8,004 10,726 8,848 – 25% – 10% Japan 3,624 4,485 3,529 – 19% 3% Rest of Asia Pacific 2,729 3,795 2,375 – 28% 15% Total Apple $45,408 $52,896 $42,358 – 14% 7% Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 Sequential Change Year/Year Change Product Summary Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue iPhone (1) 41,026 $24,846 50,763 $33,249 40,399 $24,048 – 19% – 25% 2% 3% iPad (1) 11,424 4,969 8,922 3,889 9,950 4,876 28% 28% 15% 2% Mac (1) 4,292 5,592 4,199 5,844 4,252 5,239 2% – 4% 1% 7% Services (2) 7,266 7,041 5,976 3% 22% Other Products (1)(3) 2,735 2,873 2,219 – 5% 23% Total Apple $45,408 $52,896 $42,358 – 14% 7%