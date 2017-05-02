Apple announces Q2 2017 revenue of $52.9 billion: 50.7m iPhones, 8.92m iPads, 4.19m Macs

Apple has announced its latest quarter results including $50.6b in revenue with $11.03b from 50.7m iPhones, 8.92m iPads, and 4.19m Macs sold. In terms of new products, the quarter includes launch day sales for the cheaper $329 iPad and Product RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

FY17 Q2 results compare to the previous quarter’s $78.4 billion in revenue, $17.89 billion in profit, 78.3 million iPhones, 13 million iPads, and 5.3 million Macs. In the same quarter a year ago, Apple reported $50.6 billion in revenue, $10.5 billion in profit, 51.1 millions iPhones sold, 10.2 million iPads sold, and 4 million Macs sold.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Apple’s first three months of this year:

And Apple CFO Luca Maestri:

“We generated strong operating cash flow of $12.5 billion and returned over $10 billion to our investors in the March quarter,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “Given the strength of our business and our confidence in our future, we are happy to announce another $50 billion increase to our capital return program today.”

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 second quarter ended April 1, 2017. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $52.9 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10. These results compare to revenue of $50.6 billion and earnings per diluted share of $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

Apple also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $50 billion to the Company’s program to return capital to shareholders and is extending the program timeframe by four quarters. Under the expanded program, Apple plans to spend a cumulative total of $300 billion by the end of March 2019.

As part of the latest update to the program, the Board has increased its share repurchase authorization to $210 billion from the $175 billion level announced a year ago. The Company also expects to continue to net-share-settle vesting restricted stock units.

The Board has approved a 10.5% increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend, and has declared a dividend of $0.63 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on May 18, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2017.

From the inception of its capital return program in August 2012 through March 2017, Apple has returned over $211 billion to shareholders, including $151 billion in share repurchases.

The Company plans to continue to access the domestic and international debt markets to assist in funding the program. The management team and the Board will continue to review each element of the capital return program regularly and plan to provide an update on the program on an annual basis.

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2017 third quarter: • revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion • gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent • operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion • other income/(expense) of $450 million • tax rate of 25.5 percent

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q2 2017 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT on May 2, 2017 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 1, 2017 March 26, 2016 April 1, 2017 March 26, 2016 Net sales $ 52,896 $ 50,557 $ 131,247 $ 126,429 Cost of sales (1) 32,305 30,636 80,480 76,085 Gross margin 20,591 19,921 50,767 50,344 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 2,776 2,511 5,647 4,915 Selling, general and administrative (1) 3,718 3,423 7,664 7,271 Total operating expenses 6,494 5,934 13,311 12,186 Operating income 14,097 13,987 37,456 38,158 Other income/(expense), net 587 155 1,408 557 Income before provision for income taxes 14,684 14,142 38,864 38,715 Provision for income taxes 3,655 3,626 9,944 9,838 Net income $ 11,029 $ 10,516 $ 28,920 $ 28,877 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.11 $ 1.91 $ 5.50 $ 5.22 Diluted $ 2.10 $ 1.90 $ 5.46 $ 5.19 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 5,225,791 5,514,381 5,262,226 5,536,656 Diluted 5,261,688 5,540,886 5,294,841 5,567,506 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 1.14 $ 1.04 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 217 $ 191 $ 446 $ 395 Research and development $ 575 $ 468 $ 1,164 $ 934 Selling, general and administrative $ 425 $ 389 $ 863 $ 797

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) April 1, 2017 September 24, 2016 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,157 $ 20,484 Short-term marketable securities 51,944 46,671 Accounts receivable, less an allowance of $53 at each period end 11,579 15,754 Inventories 2,910 2,132 Vendor non-trade receivables 9,033 13,545 Other current assets 11,367 8,283 Total current assets 101,990 106,869 Long-term marketable securities 189,740 170,430 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,163 27,010 Goodwill 5,473 5,414 Acquired intangible assets, net 2,617 3,206 Other non-current assets 7,549 8,757 Total assets $ 334,532 $ 321,686 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,573 $ 37,294 Accrued expenses 23,096 22,027 Deferred revenue 7,682 8,080 Commercial paper 9,992 8,105 Current portion of long-term debt 3,999 3,500 Total current liabilities 73,342 79,006 Deferred revenue, non-current 3,107 2,930 Long-term debt 84,531 75,427 Other non-current liabilities 39,470 36,074 Total liabilities 200,450 193,437 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares authorized; 5,205,815 and 5,336,166 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 33,579 31,251 Retained earnings 100,925 96,364 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (422 ) 634 Total shareholders’ equity 134,082 128,249 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 334,532 $ 321,686

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended April 1, 2017 March 26, 2016 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period $ 20,484 $ 21,120 Operating activities: Net income 28,920 28,877 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,319 5,431 Share-based compensation expense 2,473 2,126 Deferred income tax expense 2,822 3,092 Other (209 ) 308 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 4,183 4,538 Inventories (778 ) 68 Vendor non-trade receivables 4,512 5,899 Other current and non-current assets (896 ) 186 Accounts payable (6,862 ) (9,388 ) Deferred revenue (221 ) 219 Other current and non-current liabilities 316 (2,292 ) Cash generated by operating activities 39,579 39,064 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (99,821 ) (86,242 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 12,429 9,148 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 60,454 50,051 Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net (67 ) (140 ) Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (6,309 ) (5,948 ) Payments for acquisition of intangible assets (126 ) (657 ) Payments for strategic investments — (126 ) Other 116 (196 ) Cash used in investing activities (33,324 ) (34,110 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 273 247 Excess tax benefits from equity awards 225 264 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (788 ) (751 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (6,134 ) (5,871 ) Repurchases of common stock (18,012 ) (13,530 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net 10,975 15,584 Change in commercial paper, net 1,879 (503 ) Cash used in financing activities (11,582 ) (4,560 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,327 ) 394 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 15,157 $ 21,514 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 6,878 $ 6,630 Cash paid for interest $ 1,007 $ 565

Apple Inc. Q2 2017 Unaudited Summary Data (Units in thousands, Revenue in millions) Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2016 Sequential Change Year/Year Change Operating Segments Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Americas $21,157 $31,968 $19,096 – 34% 11% Europe 12,733 18,521 11,535 – 31% 10% Greater China 10,726 16,233 12,486 – 34% – 14% Japan 4,485 5,766 4,281 – 22% 5% Rest of Asia Pacific 3,795 5,863 3,159 – 35% 20% Total Apple $52,896 $78,351 $50,557 – 32% 5% Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2016 Sequential Change Year/Year Change Product Summary Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue iPhone (1) 50,763 $33,249 78,290 $54,378 51,193 $32,857 – 35% – 39% – 1% 1% iPad (1) 8,922 3,889 13,081 5,533 10,251 4,413 – 32% – 30% – 13% – 12% Mac (1) 4,199 5,844 5,374 7,244 4,034 5,107 – 22% – 19% 4% 14% Services (2) 7,041 7,172 5,991 – 2% 18% Other Products (1)(3) 2,873 4,024 2,189 – 29% 31% Total Apple $52,896 $78,351 $50,557 – 32% 5%