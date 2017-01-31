Apple announces record quarter with Q1 2017 revenue of $78.4 b: 78.3m iPhones, 13m iPads, 5.3m Macs

Apple has announced holiday quarter results including $78.4b in revenue from 78.3m iPhones, 13m iPads, and 5.3m Macs sold. In addition to holiday sales, Apple’s first quarter for fiscal year 2017 includes the bulk of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus sales, Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2, AirPods, as well as the launch of new MacBook Pro models.

FY17 Q1 results compare to $46.9 billion in revenue, $9 billion in profit, 45.51 million iPhones, 9.28 million iPads, and 4.89 million Macs reported in the previous quarter. Apple’s last record quarter occurred a year prior, Apple reported $75.9 billion in revenue, $18.4 billion in profit, 48 million iPhones, 9.8 million iPads, and 5.3 million Macs for comparison. Analysts predicted a return to growth after three quarters of declining sales.

