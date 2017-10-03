9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 2 $170 off, MacBook Air $790, Seagate 4TB Hard Drive $70, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more
Save up to $250 on the current-gen MacBook Air, priced from $790
Daily Deals: Seagate 4TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive $70, more
Best Buy knocks the 2017 Apple 9.7-inch iPad down to as little as $290 shipped
Apple iPhone 7 256GB goes to $600 shipped when paid in full at T-Mobile
Forget iPhone 8, score these pre-paid iPhone 6 32GB deals for $199
Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes must-have iPhone 8/X accessories from $10
SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller
Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Apple award-winning Severed for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $7)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
- F1 2016 racing drops to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Gain peace of mind with the first gen. Ring Home Security Kit for $350
- Bring home Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports for $999
- Upgrade your TV’s audio w/ VIZIO’s $100 38-inch 3-Ch. Bluetooth SoundBar
- Monitor your home from anywhere w/ this 4-pack of Yi Wireless Cameras for $105
- Control any outlet in your home w/ this 2-pk of smart plugs for just $25 (Reg. $34)
- Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics Bluetooth Headset $30 (Reg. $40), more
- B&W unveils PX wireless headphones with USB-C charging, AirPod-like sensors
- Amazon now offers its Fire Kids tablets from $80, save nearly 25%
- App-connected smart planter waters your plants, nudges you when it needs help [Video]
- Own Storks on Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD for just $9 (Reg. $20)
- AirTycoon Online 2 for iOS now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Don’t Starve, Super Powerboy, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Uncharted Lost Legacy $30, Deus Ex Mankind $10, more
- PlayStation 4 Pro + Dishonored 2 & Destiny 2 for $400 shipped ($480+ value)
- Get the #1 best selling gaming keyboard on Amazon for $108 (Reg. $130)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Temple of the Ultimate Weapon for $80, more from $40 (20% off)
- Tacklife Rechargeable USB Electric-Arc Lighter now under $14 Prime shipped
- Pick up a 3-Pack of Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Heads for just $15 Prime shipped
- Amazon End of Season Outdoor Apparel Sale: up to 70% off Columbia, Under Armour, more
- Stay Dry this Fall with a SwissTek Double Layer Smart Umbrella 2-Pack: $33 (Orig. $140)
- Kenneth Cole Boot Sale is live with prices starting at $59 + free shipping
- The TerraMat Standing Desk Mat was a Kickstarter hit, $80 in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Saks Fifth Avenue Friends & Family Sale takes 25% off shoes, jeans, shirts, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model
LEGO unveils new Boba Fett BrickHeadz set for New York Comic-Con
Ring to battle Nest with competitively priced ‘Protect’ security system
- Samsung and ADT partner to release new SmartThings Home Security System
- Sony unveils the next generation PlayStation VR Headset
- Yeehaw wand is a first of its kind device that lets you draw in 3D using AR
- Sphero unveils the Mini, its smallest iPhone-enabled robotic ball yet
- 8Bitdo delivers two SNES Classic wireless controllers on launch day, pre-order now
- Entryway decorating tips and ideas for fall under $50
- Anker unveils new Capsule Portable Projector w/ AirPlay, Chromecast, more
- GoPro unleashes HERO6 with 4K 60fps alongside new Fusion VR camera
- PDP’s new Super Niendo Classic Edition Carrying Case, pre-order now
- Amazon debuts 2 new Echo speakers, $70 4K Fire TV, Echo Spot video clock, more at event
- Halo Smart Security Camera blends quality design with image recognition and more
- H&M teams up with The Weeknd for its second collaboration, launching today
- Twelve South intros new BookBook CaddySack accessory case for MacBook
- Embr Wave thermostat wearable can actually warm you up on a cool day
- LIFX unveils new modular LED Lighting Panel system with HomeKit support and more
- Comcast’s new XFINITY Instant TV streaming service rolls out in select markets
- Atari reveals new info about its upcoming home console + official pricing, more
- Mabots is a new STEM robot set that will keep your kids entertained and learning
- SNES Classic gamers can now pre-order the HORI Wireless Fighting Commander Controller
- Check out this life-size, $290+ Mega Man plush toy
- Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Line Draper James now at Nordstrom
- LEGO unveils new Batman-themed 3,400-piece Joker Manor set w/ 10 minifigures and more
- Air up your bike tires anywhere w/ the miniFumpa, a USB/battery powered air pump
- The movE cargo eBike can haul 400-pounds worth of gear, priced from $1,799
- Bose’s new SoundWear Bluetooth speaker offers personalized surround sound