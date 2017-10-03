Today’s update to iOS YouTube app adds iMessage sharing

The latest update to YouTube’s iOS app allows videos to be instantly shared in iMessage.

Sharing videos is quick and easy, and videos received via Messages can be viewed by the recipient without exiting the chat app …

Tapping the Share button beneath a video brings up Messages as one of the options. You then choose the contact and the link is sent.

When you receive a YouTube link in Messages, you can play it directly in the Messages app. Once the video is playing, tapping it once will make it full-screen.

Last month, YouTube added support for Apple’s ReplayKit for live-streaming iOS apps. ReplayKit was introduced by Apple in iOS 9, with live-streaming online added in iOS 10. The feature first appeared in YouTube Gaming, before making its way to the main app.

Also new last month, Messages is one of three chat apps to get free use of Delta’s in-flight wifi. Previously, you had to pay for data access. However, free usage is limited to text only.

YouTube is a free download from the App Store.

